UCLA Football Falls Off in Second Half, Gets Gutted By Arizona State

The Bruins went into halftime trailing by one and wound up getting blown out in the fourth quarter.

The Bruins spent the offseason talking about how their 3-4 record in 2020 stung a little more than normal, since those four losses came by a combined 15 points. Those 15 points were all that separated them from an undefeated season.

Even their one loss so far this fall came on a last-second touchdown.

But for the first time in nearly two years, the Bruins crumbled down the stretch and didn't give themselves much of a chance.

No. 20 UCLA football (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) lost to Arizona State (4-1, 2-0) by a score of 42-23 late Saturday night, sacrificing first place in the Pac-12 South in the process. The Bruins were held off the scoreboard entirely in the final 30 minutes after keeping pace in a back-and-forth affair in the first half, trailing by just one point heading into the break.

With Arizona State winning by 19, UCLA has now lost a game by more than one possession for the first time since Nov. 30, 2019.

The Bruins actually scored the first points of the game, nailing a field goal from 48 yards out. The Sun Devils answered on their second drive of the night, capitalizing on a bad snap by Duke Clemens by hitting a field goal of their own.

The two teams traded scores for the rest of the first half, with Arizona State’s next three drives all ending in touchdowns. UCLA got two touchdowns and a field goal on their next three drives, and even when they had to punt in the final seconds before halftime, Arizona State muffed the fumble and gave Nicholas Barr-Mira another three points on a chip shot.

The ways in which the Bruins and Sun Devils scored their points were vastly different, however.

UCLA strung together long, methodical drives, dominating the time of possession battle in the process. The Bruins’ first four scoring drives took an average of 3:44, compared to 2:14 on the Sun Devils’ four scoring drives in the first half.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels took the top off the defense with a 49-yard pass that led to an eventual touchdown. He then followed that up with a screen that went for 65 yards and then topped it all off with a 54-yard touchdown bomb to give the Sun Devils a 24-20 lead.

The touchdowns UCLA scored came from 3 and 1 yard out, the first on a pass from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to receiver Kyle Philips and the second on a run by running back Brittain Brown. Several drives stalled out early too, setting for field goals early and often.

Arizona State opened the second half still making big plays, this time on the ground. Running back Rachaad White rushed for a 49-yard touchdown after shedding tackles and switching fields, and a two-point conversion made it a nine-point advantage for the Sun Devils.

The Bruin offense that had been moving methodically was dormant after halftime, not scoring a single point.

That doesn't mean they were completely inefficient, as they made their way into Arizona State territory on multiple occasions. But a missed field goal that would have made it a six-point deficit sailed wide left. Even closer to the end zone with the score still standing at 32-23, coach Chip Kelly elected to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking the field goal, only to be stopped short.

Arizona State strung together its longest drive of the night after the turnover on downs, killing 6:43 off the clock in the fourth quarter and topping it off with a short running touchdown by White to make it 39-23.

With the game out of reach, Thompson-Robinson took sack after sack before turning it over on downs again, knocking him under the 100-yard threshold he had cleared earlier in the game.

Thompson-Robinson ended the night with 235 passing yards and a touchdown on 21-of-32 passing, in addition to his 93 yards on the ground. Tight end Greg Dulcich was on the receiving end of many of those plays, racking up 136 yards on nine catches, while Philips hauled in the lone touchdown.

Daniels finally outdueled Thompson-Robinson after entering Saturday 0-2 against his Bruins in his career. The Sun Devils' signal-caller passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-18 passing, all while rushing for 45 yards on top of it.

Instead of taking hold of first place in the division, UCLA sits at .500 in conference play and will try to get back in the win column against Arizona on the road next week.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated