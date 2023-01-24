UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia

The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region.

Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.

UCLA joins Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cal, Duke, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Oregon State, Stanford, UNLV, Utah, Utah State and Washington in becoming the 15th program to offer Garcia.

Garcia’s recruitment is still in its early stages, but 247Sports Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo placed a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Utes in October.

BYU and Utah have hosted Garcia for unofficial visits – in September and October, respectively – but the junior has not documented any trips outside of his home state just yet.

Garcia appeared at the ESPN300 Elite Underclassmen Camp last June, and he made the 6A All-State First Team in December.

According to 247Sports, ESPN and On3, Garcia is a four-star recruit, while Rivals has him pegged at three stars. The 247Sports Composite has Garcia ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah, the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 239 overall in the class of 2024

The Bruins offered offensive lineman Paki Finau on Monday as well. With the inclusion of Finau and Garcia to the class of 2024 offers list, UCLA has now sent out 26 scholarship offers.

California natives Brandon Baker, DeAndre Carter, Manasse Itete and Joshua Glanz are the other four prospects that offensive line coach Tim Drevno has offered for the upcoming recruiting cycle. Garcia is the first out-of-state offensive lineman to have earned an offer for the Bruins.

Turnover on the offensive line has been a theme during the offseason, with Jon Gaines II and Raiqwon O'Neal declaring for the draft and Atonio Mafi and Sam Marrazzo running out of eligibility.

UCLA has managed to fill some of the gaps with plug-and-play transfers in Purdue's Spencer Holstege and Old Dominion's Khadere Kounta heading into the 2023 campaign, but the former is already a redshirt senior and the latter is on his final year of eligibility.

The Bruins have only reeled in two offensive linemen in their last two recruiting classes – both three-stars – and are making a major push to overhaul the position before they get to the Big Ten in 2024.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ISAIAH GARCIA/TWITTER