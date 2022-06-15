UCLA Football Sends Offer to Class of 2024 WR Emmett Mosley

With several national powers already in on one of the top receivers in the country, the Bruins have officially become the latest team to enter the mix.

UCLA football sent a scholarship offer to class of 2024 wide receiver Emmett Mosley, the local product announced Tuesday on Twitter. Mosley, who just transferred from Servite (CA) to Santa Margarita Catholic (CA), is 6 feet tall and plays both sides of the ball at the high school level.

Mosley also has offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, UMass, USC, Utah and Washington.

Mosley's first offer came from the Sun Devils, and he got that one before he even started his freshman year of high school. Within the week, he received another offer from LSU, and while the Tigers have undergone a coaching change since then, the offer still stands.

Already sitting on nearly a dozen offers heading into his sophomore year, Mosley opened up the current offseason with an offer from Notre Dame. Both of Mosley's parents were student-athletes at Notre Dame – his father, Emmett Mosley IV, played wide receiver for the Fighting Irish from 1993 to 1996.

Notre Dame is also in the midst of a coaching transition, but Mosley received his offer from the new staff in South Bend.

Mosley's sister plays soccer at Iowa, and the Hawkeyes offered him in April. Over the next few weeks, Mosley picked up more steam in Pac-12 circles by earning offers from Colorado, Utah, Oregon and Washington.

Given that he is a West Coast prospect, Mosley was able to unofficially visit USC, Washington and Oregon this spring. Last summer, he had unofficials at Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

Mosley is a four-star recruit, according to both 247Sports and On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Mosley ranks as the No. 15 player in California and the No. 168 overall player in his class. Mosley is the No. 5 uncommitted receiver in the state, with USC already picking up commitments from two of the top three.

The Bruins and wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel are pushing for most of the top local prospects at the position. The Trojans can only sign so many wide receivers in one cycle, so Mosley, five-star Ryan Pellum and four-star Jordan Anderson are more than on the table for UCLA.

Kyle Philips left Westwood for the NFL earlier this offseason, Chase Cota transferred to Oregon and Keontez Lewis transferred to Wisconsin. Duke transfer Jake Bobo is coming in to eat up some of the departing snaps and targets, but he and Kazmeir Allen are both in their final year of eligibility.

The receiving corps are on pace to be centered around Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, DJ Justice, Jayden Marshall, Braden Pegan and Grant Gray by the time 2024 rolls around. Marshall and Pegan made up a solid haul for Neuheisel in the 2022 class, and Gray was the Bruins' first 2023 commit.

UCLA does not have a commit for its 2024 class, but it has sent out 15 offers to prospects from across the country. Of the 14 who have not already committed elsewhere, 10 are top 100 prospects in their class.

