UCLA Football Set to Host Several Top Recruiting Targets For Visits Over Weekend

A trifecta of class of 2023 recruits are set to visit the Bruins over the weekend.

UCLA football is in the process of rounding up some much-needed commits in the current recruiting cycle, with receiver Grant Gray the lone prospect pledged as of Tuesday. Offensive linemen Heath Ozeata and Elijah Paige, as well as tight end Spencer Shannon, will all be in Westwood to meet with the Bruins’ staff and tour the campus and facilities.

Offensive line coach Tim Drevno and offensive line graduate assistant Cutter Leftwich seem to be spearheading Ozeata and Paige’s recruitment, while tight ends coach Jeff Farris is in charge of recruiting Shannon.

Here is where UCLA currently stands with the recruits visiting Westwood from May 6-8.

OL Heath Ozeata

The Bruins offered Ozeata on Jan. 31 and have been in close contact with the Mount Si High School (WA) prospect ever since.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Ozaeta is a three-star prospect, the No. 58 overall offensive tackle in the country and is ranked as Washington’s No. 10 overall player in 2023.

Ozeata has taken unofficial visits to Oregon, Penn State and Texas since April – all of whom offered the 6-foot-6 tackle after the Bruins did.

If Ozeata were to commit to UCLA in the near future, he would become the first offensive line prospect to join the class of 2023, and just the second in the past two cycles combined.

OL Elijah Paige

UCLA seems to be in the hunt alongside Michigan State and USC for Paige’s commitment.

Playing at Pinnacle High School (AZ), the Bruins may be trying to bank on keeping Paige on the West Coast. Paige has scheduled official visits to the Spartans and Trojans as well, taking a trip out to their campuses on June 10 and June 17, respectively.

Paige is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-7 lineman is ranked No. 41 at his position and as the No. 8 prospect in Arizona.

The offensive line is a need for the Bruins heading into 2023, with the current status of the tackle spots up in the air and the interior starters all running out of eligibility this season. Playing time could be easier to come by if the Phoenix native chooses to wear blue and gold.

TE Spencer Shannon

Similar to Paige, Shannon’s recruitment could be a three-team battle for his commitment. Texas and Washington have already hosted the Mater Dei (CA) junior for official visits, and UCLA will join the group to have hosted Shannon on Friday.

Derek Sage started recruiting Shannon when he was still the tight ends coach at UCLA, but when Farris took over on Jan 19, the former Duke coach continued to keep in contact with the 6-foot-7 pass-catcher, extending him an offer on Jan 21.

Being the only Southern California school to have offered Shannon may give the Bruins a slight advantage over Texas and Washington in terms of proximity to home, but time will tell if the Santa Ana native will value location in his final decision.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Shannon is the No. 43 tight end in the class of 2023, while also being the No. 53 player in California.

