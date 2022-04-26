UCLA Football Spring Practice Report: April 26

The Bruins are officially in their final week of spring camp, and they are still managing to toss in some new looks with two sessions left to go.

UCLA football held its third-to-last practice session before a three-month hiatus Tuesday morning, with most of the work looking very similar to what they had been running for much of the past month. However, the last few periods featured two major curveballs for those who have been keeping an eye on the Bruins' spring practices.

After 16 or so periods of more of the same – special teams work, individuals, half-skeleton, etc. – coach Chip Kelly backed his offense up to the opposite goal line for 11-on-11s.

The 1s actually struggled to get out of the shadow of their own end zone early on, with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson failing to get a first down and push the ball downfield. He had a very awkward flip to tight end Hudon Habermehl in the end zone that was dropped, but it could have been a safety if he had indeed caught it.

Early enrollee Justyn Martin fared a little better, as did Chase Griffin. Josiah Norwood was a standout in this portion, making a few catches and turning upfield for gains of 10-plus yards to get his unit off the field.

Martin also thrived in the final team period of the day – a new two-minute drill that the Bruins' staff hasn't run so far this spring. Martin found Norwood and DJ Justice to set up a 42-yard field goal by kicker RJ Lopez.

Thompson-Robinson ran a few successful drives in this setup, starting things off with a 48-yard field goal by Nicholas Barr-Mira. After Ethan Garbers' drive ended in a 52-yard miss, Thompson-Robinson got back on the field and led another scoring drive.

That second drive was interrupted when coach Chip Kelly stuck the offense with a delay of game after taking too long pre-snap. Thompson-Robinson more than made up for the 5-yard loss, though, by delivering a strike to receiver Logan Loya that set up a 49-yard field goal that went straight through the uprights.

In talking to receiver Jake Bobo and receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel after practice, it turns out the assistants were taking turns calling plays during these sessions. So not only did they provide new setups for onlookers in Lot 8, but they also provided positional coaches a shot to hone their play-calling skills and further engrain themselves into Kelly's offense.

As for the rest of practice, it was pretty standard fare while still being a rough day for the quarterbacks.

Cornerback Devin Kirkwood picked off Thompson-Robinson in 7-on-7s, which led to quite a bit of trash talk from the rising sophomore defensive back. A few reps later, Thompson-Robinson tried to roll out to his right and hit a man on the run, but wound up tucking and running for a short gain before shouting Kirkwood out for his coverage.

Kirkwood, heading into only his second season of college ball, has the tools to be the best NFL prospect on the roster. In some ways, he feels like a longer Darnay Holmes, so his pro future certainly seems bright.

Thompson-Robinson continued to struggle not long after his exchanges with Kirkwood. The veteran signal-caller did a nice job of stepping up in the pocket after a solid block by Habermehl on the right side, and he looked deep to tight end Michael Ezeike after setting his feet. Thompson-Robinson's throw fell several yards short of his wide open target, though, and it would have been an interception if cornerback John Humphrey hadn't bobbled it away.

Garbers got picked off by defensive back Mo Osling III on an ill-advised throw to tight end David Priebe over the middle, and Martin nearly got picked off by linebacker Carson Schwesinger after throwing to tight end Mike Martinez in traffic. Chase Artopoeus had a pass hit the stationary nets in 7-on-7s.

Griffin was actually the most mistake-free quarterback on the day, riding high after a solid outing at Saturday's spring showcase. Griffin performed the best in the opposite goal line drill, and he had some nice long touchdowns to Bobo and tight end Michael Churich.

With all the tight ends picking up a lot of targets, early enrollee Carsen Ryan's absence was notable. Ryan got dinged up Saturday and spent Tuesday on the side with the injured players.

The rest of the players who spent practice training on the side were linebacker Ale Kaho – now off his knee scooter – center Sam Marrazzo, offensive lineman Siale Taupaki, defensive lineman Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi, offensive lineman Yutaka Mahe, receiver Colson Yankoff, running back Christian Grubb, receiver Kam Brown, linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald, receiver Ezavier Staples and linebacker Jeremiah Trojan.

Considering most of those players have been out for the majority of spring camp, it remains unlikely any of them will return to the field with just two sessions left to go.

The Bruins will hit the field Thursday morning, and then wrap things up Saturday before heading into the next portion of the 2022 offseason.

