UCLA Football Target Rico Flores Jr. Announces Upcoming Commitment Date

One of the Bruins’ top targets in the class of 2023 has set his commitment date.

Almost two months after wide receiver prospect Rico Flores Jr. included UCLA football as one of his top-five finalists, the rising Northern California pass-catcher has revealed when he is announcing his commitment. According to Flores’ Twitter post Monday afternoon, he will decide between Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and UCLA on July 3.

UCLA may hold a slight edge by being the only California school left in Flores’ recruitment, but with a highly-ranked prospect such as Flores, geography may not necessarily be the deciding factor.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Grant Gray announced his commitment to UCLA on Sunday night and became the Bruins’ first commit for the recruiting class. Joining Flores as wide receiver recruits that are still considering Westwood are Jeremiah McClure and Malachi Riley, both of whom are California products like Gray and Flores.

On Feb. 22, when Flores announced his top five schools, Flores talked with 247Sports about why he would consider UCLA as a future destination.

"They made it because I love everything that UCLA has to offer,” Flores said. “Whether it’s school and academics or if it’s on the field always playing in the Rose Bowl. I really love how much my relationship with the coaches there have grown also."

The 247Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN all have Flores listed as a four-star recruit. The rangy receiver is ranked No. 193 overall by the 247Sports Composite, No. 155 by Rivals and ESPN has him at No. 217, and he is a consensus top-30 wideout in the country.

During his junior year at Folsom High School (CA), the 6-foot-2 receiver racked up 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns on 81 catches, as well as playing defensive back and spending time as a kick returner.



Flores also impressed in the shortened 2021 spring campaign. In his high school career, the receiver is averaging 73.8 yards per game on 129 receptions with 24 touchdowns in 29 appearances.

With Kazmeir Allen, Jake Bobo and Josiah Norwood on their way out of the UCLA program after the 2022-2023 season, the class of 2023 wide receiver commits could find early playing time alongside the likes of Kam Brown, Logan Loya, Jadyn Marshall and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala — should they remain on the Bruins’ roster.

Playing time may play into Flores’ decision on where to commit and if it does, UCLA holds a wide range of opportunities for year one in Westwood.

