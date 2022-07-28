UCLA's Kazmeir Allen Makes Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List

For the fourth year in a row, the Bruins head into the season boasting one of the nation's most dynamic playmakers.

UCLA football receiver Kazmeir Allen was named to the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list on Thursday. The award for most versatile player in the country has never gone to a Bruin since it was introduced in 2010, with Myles Jack getting the closest by finishing as a finalist in 2013.

Just in the past three years, though, Darnay Holmes, Demetric Felton and Kyle Philips have all been named to the preseason watch list.

Allen is just the latest UCLA player to make a preseason watch list for his on-the-field prowess, becoming the seventh player on the roster to do so. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet made the Maxwell Award watch list, then went on to make the Davey O'Brien Award and Doak Walker Award watch lists, respectively. Receiver Jake Bobo made the Biletnikoff Award watch list, tight end Michael Ezeike made the John Mackey Award watch list and linebackers Carl Jones and Darius Muasau made the Butkus Award watch list.

Quarterback Chase Griffin also made the Wuerffel Trophy watch list Thursday, with the award going to college football's top community servant.

Allen came to Westwood as a running back and track star, becoming coach Chip Kelly's very first commit back in November 2017. He burst onto the scene the moment he joined the Bruins, rushing for 105 yards and a 74-yard touchdown in his collegiate debut versus Cincinnati at the Rose Bowl.

After being limited to four games in 2019 due to academic issues and two games in 2020 due to a battle with COVID-19, Allen made the move to wide receiver in 2021. Allen appeared in all 12 of his team's games while also stepping up as their go-to kick returner.

Allen hauled in 17 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns last season, also rushing for 93 yards and a touchdown. With receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Greg Dulcich now in the NFL, Thompson-Robinson may be looking for a new security blanket in the passing game.

On special teams, Allen returned 21 kicks for 612 total yards, ranking 12th in the nation and first in the Pac-12 with 29.1 yards per return. Allen earned a spot on Phil Steele and PFF's All-Pac-12 Second Teams as a kick returner.

In UCLA's historic blowout victory over USC, Allen caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown while also returning a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Allen had three carries one week later in the season finale against Cal, and he converted them into 56 yards and another score.

Oregon State's Jack Colletto and USC's Brenden Rice are the other Pac-12 representatives on the watch list.

The Hornung Award winner will be announced on ESPN on Dec. 7 as part of the annual College Football Awards Show.

Each weekday through next Monday, the National College Football Awards Association will announce the watch lists for the rest of its positional awards. The Walter Camp Award watch list – which honors the top overall players in the country – will come out Friday morning.

