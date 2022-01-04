UCLA Football Rumored as Potential Destination For Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams

During a wild day of transfer portal action, the Bruins lost a key piece but were rumored to be in the running for another.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal Monday, just two days after defeating Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. Now, UCLA football and the former Sooners starter share mutual interest, 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman reported Monday.

Just hours after former UCF quarterback transfer commit Dillon Gabriel flipped from UCLA to Oklahoma, the possible connection between Williams and Westwood was introduced online. Despite the report, Sports Betting Dime does not have UCLA listed as one of the nine teams with odds to be Williams’ destination.

Other schools listed as options for Williams within 247Sports’ report about UCLA’s interest are Auburn, Georgia. LSU, Miami and USC, where he would be reunited with coach Lincoln Riley.

Recruited to Oklahoma as a unanimous five-star prospect by Riley prior to the 2021 season, Williams replaced fellow star quarterback Spencer Rattler as the starter midway through last season. Riley, who signed on with the Trojans in late November, could be a draw for Williams as well.

With both Los Angeles teams now having a link to Willaims, it could become a blockbuster Hollywood battle for his commitment.

The Bruins’ quarterbacks room dwindled in December, with underclassmen Parker McQuarrie and Kajiya Hollawayne entering the transfer portal. Along with the possibility that senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson does not return for his super senior season, coach Chip Kelly and quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson are still looking to round out the position group.

UCLA earned Gabriel’s commitment on Dec. 16, but on Monday, Gabriel switched his commitment to Oklahoma. Gabriel was set to compete for the starting job, alongside Ethan Garbers and Chase Griffin, were Thompson-Robinson to not return. Consensus four-star quarterback Justyn Martin will be entering the picture as well after signing with the Bruins in December, but between him, Garbers and Griffin, they boast only three combined starts at the collegiate level.

During his true freshman season, Williams tossed 21 touchdowns and ran for six as well. He threw for 1,912 passing yards, completing 65% of his attempts and averaging 9.1 yards per pass across his 11 appearances.

Williams’ lone year as a Sooner helped him earn the title of being 247Sports’ No. 1-ranked transfer in the 2022 portal, above Gabriel and other high-profile quarterbacks such as Quinn Ewers, Rattler and Kedon Slovis. As a recruit, Williams was ranked as a five-star by the 247Sports Composite, ESPN and Rivals. UCLA did not attempt to offer the Washington DC-based quarterback during the 2021 recruiting cycle, but Pac-12 foes USC, Oregon and Stanford all sent him scholarship offers.

It could be a while until Bruins’ fans hear where Williams commits, but UCLA has reportedly entered the recruiting ring and has a chance to come out on top.

