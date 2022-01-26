UCLA Football Sends Offer to 2023 WR Jeremiah McClure

The Bruins are officially going after yet another receiver.

Class of 2023 wideout Jeremiah McClure received an offer from receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel and UCLA football on Tuesday, the prospect announced on Twitter. The Mater Dei Catholic (CA) recruit becomes the sixth player at his position in his class to earn an offer from the Bruins' staff, which is more than they've extended to any other position.

McClure is now up to a dozen Division I scholarship offers, with the others coming from Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Washington, Michigan, San Diego State, Colorado State, BYU, Utah State and Fresno State. He has also drawn interest from Ohio State, Cincinnati, Washington State and others.

Earning a three-star rating from both 247Sports and Rivals, McClure is a consensus top-50 player at his position and top-25 in California. In the 247Sports Composite, McClure is the No. 372 player in the nation while coming in at No. 49 among receivers and No. 24 in California. On Rivals, McClure is the No. 36 player at his position and No. 23 in the state.

McClure measures in at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and runs a 4.48 40-yard dash.

The Southern California native transferred from St. Augustine (CA) to Mater Dei Catholic last summer, making an immediate impact at his new school en route to an undefeated season and CIF Division 2AA State Championship. McClure racked up double-digit touchdowns while primarily lining up outside the numbers, thriving as a deep threat and even impressing as a blocker down the field.

McClure also has experience playing defensive back at the varsity level, but he is positioned to play receiver full time in college. Neuheisel and the rest of the Bruins' staff started officially recruiting McClure in early September.

The receiver room McClure would be joining in 2023, should he decide Westwood is the right spot for him, will look very different than the one that helped the Bruins put up the best offensive numbers in the Pac-12 in 2021. Kyle Philips left for the 2022 NFL Draft, Chase Cota and Keontez Lewis transferred away and Duke transfer Jake Bobo, Kazmeir Allen and former walk-on Josiah Norwood are on track to run out of eligibility.

Kam Brown, Matt Sykes and Logan Loya will be seniors in 2023, DJ Justice and incoming UCF transfer Titus Mokiao-Atimalala will be juniors and incoming 2022 recruits Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan will be sophomores.

UCLA does not boast any 2023 commits at receiver – or any position, for that matter, with cornerback Maliki Crawford decommitting Sunday – but there are six targets who have already picked up offers. McClure was the second receiver in his class to pick up an offer from the Bruins in as many days, as Grant Gray secured one Monday night.

Rico Flores, Malachi Riley, Kyler Kasper and Zachariah Branch – who is now USC-bound – are the other receivers UCLA has offered in the 2023 class so far. All but Kasper are California prospects.

The Bruins offered seven receivers in the 2022 class, 10 in 2021 and 14 in 2020, so there is certainly room for coach Chip Kelly's staff to continue checking names off the list in the pool of 2023 pass-catching talent.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated