UCLA Tight End Greg Dulcich Meets With Multiple Teams at NFL Combine

Greg Dulcich is already making waves in Indianapolis, and he hasn't even taken the field yet.

The UCLA football tight end is making the rounds at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, both on the podium and behind the scenes. Dulcich has already met with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans, and northjersey.com's Art Stapleton reported he has an official meeting set up with the New York Giants as well.

The Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph on Wednesday, opening up a spot for them to draft a tight end early when the NFL Draft arrives in late April.

Jared Cook is an impending free agent for the Chargers, and Geoff Swaim is in the same situation with the Titans. Both players are over 30, so even if they do return, their respective teams are expected to be in the market to draft a tight end regardless.

Any of the three destinations would pair Dulcich with another former Bruin – running back Joshua Kelley is on the Chargers, cornerback Darnay Holmes is on the Giants and linebacker Jayon Brown is on the Titans.

Dulcich is a consensus top-10 tight end in his year's draft class, coming in at No. 3 according to Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible and No. 9 according to CBS Sports. Dulcich saw his stock tick up after his showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl in February, only adding to his First Team All-Pac-12 campaign in 2021.

In his career at UCLA, Dulcich racked up 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns on 77 catches. Those stats and the highlights Dulcich strung together over the past few years will have to stand as team's lone insight into him for the moment, considering he won't take the field for workouts at the combine until Thursday afternoon.

Dulcich took the podium to talk about his on-the-field play style and success, breaking down everything from his ability as a blocker to his ability to move down the field.

Most NFL Draft pundits have zeroed in on Dulcich as one of the best vertical threats at his position, looking at both his tape and his 18.3 yards per reception over the past two years. Dulcich said he thinks that's one of his strengths as well, and quickly singled out the Y-option as his favorite route to run since it lets him do whatever he wants.

Dulcich played the past few years with an offensive line coach, Justin Frye, as his offensive coordinator, and UCLA was a very run-centric team despite the tight end's down-the-field acumen. As a result, Dulcich said he takes a lot of pride in blocking as well.

Perhaps the most viral topic from Dulcich's media availability, however, was his long, luscious, curly hair.

Dulcich was asked about his hair care routine, and he was compared to Weird Al Yankovic online throughout the day. Dulcich claimed he's going to keep let his hair growing, but he did not share any updates on the status of his mustache he's sported since the start of COVID-19 in 2020.

Dulcich will take the field to run routes, catch passes and work with sleds Thursday afternoon, and he will also be running the 40-yard dash and doing other general workouts. Receiver Kyle Philips will be taking part in the drills alongside him.

Coverage of the quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends begins on NFL Network at 1 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m.

