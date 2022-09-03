UCLA vs. Bowling Green College Football Predictions: Week 1

Year five of the Chip Kelly era is about to kick off.

UCLA football will play Bowling Green at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Bruins have never played the Falcons, nor any other team from the MAC. UCLA enters the game as a 23.5-point favorite.

All Bruins is making its picks for who will win, what the score will be and how the game will play out, courtesy of Managing Editor Sam Connon, contributing writer Benjamin Royer and special guest predictor, Patrick Andres from The Toledo Blade.

Sam Connon, Managing Editor

Prediction: UCLA 41, Bowling Green 17

Get ready for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet to put up big numbers this weekend.

The senior duo was not expected to return to Westwood, yet here they are, leading an offense that was already one of the best out West last year. They'll get to open things up against a team that ranked No. 116 out of No. 130 FBS programs in strength of record last year, albeit one that allowed fewer than 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards per game.

That shouldn't be much of a problem for Thompson-Robinson, who will be looking to dial up deep balls to Jake Bobo and Kazmeir Allen nice and early. Even with the turnover at the tackle spots, UCLA's offensive line will have the leg up on Bowling Green's defensive line and open up plenty of lanes for Charbonnet.

As for the other side of the ball, the Falcons won't stand much of a chance there either.

The Bruins will put together similar performances against Alabama State and South Alabama the next few weeks, and they'll look like true world beaters by the time nonconference play reaches its end.

These next few weeks won't be fully representative of how UCLA looks for the rest of the year, but it should be fun to watch some true blowouts at the very least.

Benjamin Royer, contributing writer

Prediction: UCLA 45, Bowling Green 13

Football at the Rose Bowl is back, and the Bruins – because of a historically weak schedule – have their best shot at playing a bowl game in their home stadium for the first time since 2014.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has become a steady presence under center in the past two seasons, only fumbling the ball five times compared to the 15 giveaways during his first campaign in blue and gold. Bowling Green won’t pose much of a challenge for the fifth-year signal caller, and with running back Zach Charbonnet and Duke graduate transfer wide receiver Jake Bobo ready to make an impact on the offense, the Bruins will be reaching the endzone all throughout Saturday’s mid-day contest.

Wide Receivers Kazmeir Allen and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala should act as home run options for Thompson-Robinson to connect with across the midfield.

Defensively, multiple new Bruins will have an immediate shot to make plays and stunt the Falcons’ attack.

Inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. and outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe have injected new energy into UCLA’s defense and with defensive coordinator Bill McGovern likely showcasing new schemes, there is an opportunity for growth compared to seasons prior.

Defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, plus linebacker Darius Muasau, will put up big numbers on the season, and the trio of transfers will certainly have their names called plenty in their debuts Saturday. Linebackers JonJon Vaughns, Bo Calvert and Carl Jones Jr. will have Bowling Green’s number on Saturday, especially considering the Falcons’ leading rusher for the last two years, Terion Stewart, is missing the 2022 season due to academic and mental health reasons.

Matt McDonald – a Southern California native – will lead Bowling Green into the Rose Bowl as its quarterback and could make things interesting for the Bruins if the secondary shows a resemblance to its 2021 version, but a fresh start could do wonders for UCLA’s defensive backs and safeties.

I would bank on a strong beginning to 2022 for coach Chip Kelly and the Bruins against the Falcons.

Patrick Andres, Bowling Green beat writer at The Blade

Prediction: UCLA 38, Bowling Green 16

Bowling Green probably has its most talented team under Scot Loeffler. The Falcons have a solid quarterback in Matt McDonald, a wide receiver room and offensive line that have been rejuvenated via the transfer portal, and a veteran defense. This is unequivocally not the same team that ranked among the worst squads in the country in 2019, 2020 and 2021, save a couple of good days against Toledo and Minnesota.

But let's be real. Bowling Green's improvements may win them some games in the MAC, but UCLA is still UCLA. The Bruins return a deadly quarterback-running back tandem of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet, creating a one-two punch that the Falcons – who abruptly lost their leading rusher in 2021, Terion Stewart, for the season earlier this week – can't hope to match. UCLA will wear down Bowling Green and score a convincing win.

