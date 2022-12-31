UCLA vs. Pitt: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Sun Bowl Loss

The Bruins finally made it back to playing in a bowl game in 2022.

Suiting up against a depleted Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl, the likelihood of coming away with a victory seemed high from the blue and gold's first drive.

But as the game ticked onward, No. 18 UCLA football (9-4, 6-3 Pac-12) and its offense fell behind the Panthers. A late comeback brought the Bruins ahead with less than a minute left on the clock, but Pittsburgh was able to snatch the victory away with a last-second field goal. Media and fans from across the country were vocal on Twitter for the entirety of the back-and-forth contest.

When the Bruins won the toss and chose to defer to the second half, it gave defensive coordinator Bill McGovern and the defense an opportunity to start strong.

However, a 41-yard run from Pittsburgh quarterback Nick Patti negated any possibility of UCLA’s defense holding the Panthers from scoring to begin the game. Media and fans who follow the program year-round gave their takes on the Bruins’ start to the game.



Later in the first half, after Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a pass tipped for an interception, Pittsburgh drove down the field for a touchdown and converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.

Azizi Hearn lost wide receiver Bub Means in coverage and allowed the Panthers to get into UCLA territory where they would eventually score.

The Bruins’ offense got off to a hot start on the other side of the ball. Thompson-Robinson threw for three touchdowns and 263 yards in the first half, while wide receivers Kam Brown and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala racked up 115 and 77 yards respectively.

UCLA entered halftime with a 21-14 lead without running back Zach Charbonnet, who did not appear in the Sun Bowl despite participating in warmups.

Coach Chip Kelly’s efficient playcalling and the offensive game plan had media and fans gushing about the Bruins’ first half.

Jaylin Davies jumped all over a screen pass to start the scoring in the third quarter. The former Oregon transfer intercepted the pass from Patti and returned it all the way to the house for a 52-yard pick-six.

Davies’ third interception of the season expanded the Bruins’ lead to 14 points and sparked the Bruins’ faithful on social media.

Thompson Robinson’s third interception of the game put the game in danger for the Bruins. The pick by Bangally Kamara gave the Panthers field position on UCLA’s side of the field and allowed them to score just less than two minutes later.

The game was all tied up at 28 and threatened the Bruins’ shot at victory.

UCLA’s offense did not get a shot to get back on the field to respond when on the corresponding kickoff, Jadyn Marshall – who took over for the unavailable Kazmeir Allen on return duties – fumbled the ball, giving possession right back to Pittsburgh.

The Panthers took a 31-28 lead and the Bruins trailed for the first time since the first score of the contest.

Ethan Garbers took over for Thompson-Robinson behind center after the latter’s collegiate career ended with an apparent back injury. The backup quarterback led UCLA down the field for a two-minute drill, a go-ahead touchdown that was capped off by true freshman running back TJ Harden. The Bruins took a 35-34 lead with 34 seconds left on the clock.

Despite the clock on the Bruins’ side, they could not hold the Panthers from getting back into field goal territory. Pittsburgh kicker Ben Sauls clutched up and converted his fifth field goal of the game, to give the Panthers a 37-35 lead and eventually the victory.

The last-second collapse by UCLA was focused on by many across social media.

