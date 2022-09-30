UCLA vs. Washington Week 5: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

With both teams coming into the weekend undefeated, Friday night's showdown between the Bruins and Huskies will decide whose season-opening winning streak will live a little longer.

WHO: UCLA vs. Washington

DATE: Friday, Sept. 30

TIME: 7:35 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

TV: ESPN – Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 146, XM Ch. 197, SXM App 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: Washington -3 (-110), UCLA +3 (-118)*

MONEY LINE: Washington -150, UCLA +115

OVER/UNDER: O 64.5 (-118), U 64.5 (-110)*

UCLA was in the receiving votes section of the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll tying for No. 36 in the AP and holding sole possession of No. 38 in the coaches poll. Washington started the year unranked, but is now No. 15 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

In the Pac-12 preseason media poll, UCLA was picked to finish in fourth, while Washington was picked to finish in sixth.

UCLA went 8-4 in 2021, and is now 22-25 in its four-plus years under coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins retained 58% of their production from last season, with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, safety Stephan Blaylock and defensive end Bo Calvert highlighting the returning talent. Receiver Jake Bobo, edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, linebacker Darius Muasau and cornerback Azizi Hearn are among the team's top transfer portal additions.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 2,409 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions on 62.2% completion last season, and he has 896 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception on 72.6% completion and a 167.9 passer rating so far in 2022. Charbonnet rushed for 1,137 yards last year, and he has rushed for 293 yards and four scores so far in 2022 despite missing all of game No. 2 and seeing his workload limited in game No. 3.

Former Washington transfer defensive end Laiatu Latu ranks No. 3 in the country with 5.0 sacks so far this season, and he is fresh off of winning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

UCLA is averaging 41.8 points per game while allowing 18. The Bruins are picking up 287.8 yards per game through the air, plus another 220.5 on the ground.

In Week 1, UCLA beat Bowling Green 45-17, outgaining the Falcons 626-162. In Week 2, they took down Alabama State 45-7 in another blowout effort. Week 3 nearly marked an end to their undefeated season, as it took a last-second field goal from Nicholas Barr-Mira to fend off South Alabama 32-31. The Bruins' Pac-12 slate, meanwhile, opened with a 45-17 victory over the lowly Colorado on the road.

Washington went 4-8 in 2021, firing coach Jimmy Lake midseason and replacing him with Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer in late November. The Huskies retained 71% of their production from last season despite the coaching change, with receiver Jalen McMillan, receiver Ja'lynn Polk, linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala and defensive end Bralen Trice highlighting the returning talent. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Wayne Taulapapa and linebacker Cam Bright are among the team's most notable transfer additions.

Penix was a multi-year starter at Indiana, and he has already settled in at Washington, shown by his FBS-leading 1,388 yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception and 172.2 passer rating. McMillan, Polk and Rome Odunze have done a lot of the heavy lifting as receivers, succeeding as both big-play targets and efficient red zone contributors.

The Huskies are No. 3 in the nation with 15.0 sacks so far this season, led by Trice's 4.5 and Tuputala's 3.0.

Washington is scoring 44 points per game while allowing 19. The Huskies are picking up 368.8 yards per game through the air, plus another 162 on the ground.

In Week 1, Washington beat Kent State 45-20. In Week 2, they blew out Portland State 52-6. A 39-28 upset win over then-No. 11 Michigan State in Week 3 got the Huskies into the national picture, and they held onto their perfect record when they bested Stanford 40-22 in Week 4.

UCLA is 40-33-2 all-time against Washington, but the two sides have split the series 3-3 since 2010. The Bruins did beat the Huskies in Seattle last season, but they lost to DeBoer's Fresno State team at the Rose Bowl in a major upset just a few weeks earlier.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated