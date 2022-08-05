WATCH: Bo Calvert Talks UCLA's Growth, New Defensive Scheme

UCLA football edge rusher Bo Calvert spoke to the media after the Bruins’ first session of fall camp on Friday. Calvert reflected on the growth of the program over the past five years, talked about a recent beach trip with the rest of the defense, broke down the additions of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern and outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe and shared how the 2021 Holiday Bowl getting canceled has set the Bruins up for success this fall.



Thinking about how it's your last first day, memories and significance of it all?

Yeah, I've definitely been thinking about it, just this whole kinda offseason leading up into it. All the different guys that I've played with here, memories I've made, the evolution of the program, where we've come from until now, the type of guys we have now, changes in coaching staff. You know, college football, there's so much overturn – turnover – every year, and just being able to be here, be blessed to still play on this field, it's a blessing. There's been plenty of tough times on here and there's also been a lot of good times, so it's just good to be out here.

Dorian's growth since the first day you met him?

I think Dorian's always done a pretty good job as far as just the way he approaches coming out here and working. He played very early – I wanna say it was either the first game or the second game of our freshman year, Wilton Speight got hurt and Dorian just had to get thrown in there and he's been playing ever since. How many guys can do that, especially at quarterback, especially at a big Power Five program? So it just goes to show the type of guy he is. He was new to playing quarterback coming here, it was only like his third year playing quarterback, and he started his freshman year on the first game. Other than that, obviously he just works his tail off and comes in, gets after it. He's been doing a really good job with the guys on the team now, just sharing the love he's getting from all these NIL deals he's getting. The amount of growth he's making financially, he gives it back to the team here, so it's really cool to have a guy like that. Some guys are just holding onto all their money, and then there's guys like Dorian who are taking them on trips and that's great to have a guy like that.

Missed out on Dorian's boat trip for the offense?

I was a little bummed out. I sent a little funny message to all the defensive guys the other day. I went to the beach right before, just to kinda celebrate summer being over with some of the defensive guys. I took a video and I was like "Hey, all the defensive guys rented out the beach." But yeah, we just had fun with it. It was funny, Dorian took all the offensive guys out. So the defense was a little salty about that, but it's all good.

Kirkwood brought donuts?

Yeah, Devin did bring some donuts. They were pretty good, I ate like three of them. Big donut guy, they were good.

What kind?

They were just glazed and then sprinkles. Yeah, they were good.

NIL Leader on defense?

I don't know, you'd have to check with the guys. But there's some decent amount of guys that are signing with sports agents and whatnot, which is crazy to say. Like if I would have heard that my freshman year it would have been obviously illegal, but there's so many guys now that have different deals and whatnot. And being in LA and being able to play with that market and being able to have all the opportunities here, obviously with Nike and Jordan too, being able to represent that. I think it provides a lot of opportunities that not a lot of other schools have.

Reaction to Dorian coming back?

Yeah, I was pumped. Me and Dorian are in the same class. We were all trying to figure out, at the end of every season obviously everybody tries to find out what they're gonna do the next year, how the team is gonna look, who's staying, all that stuff. So when we started getting some of the pieces back, and obviously we brought in some newer guys to help us fill some roles that have been vacated. So being able to have all those spots back in there, and being able to have a veteran quarterback like Dorian has a big difference, and being able to have those key positions that we've had, I think we have a really solid squad and it's gonna be a good year.

Better chess player – you or Dorian?

Definitely Dorian. Dorian spends a lot more time playing chess. I just kind of have fun with it, kind of mess around. But Dorian is very serious with it. Man, he's very good. He takes his time. There's a lot of guys who play chess, it's kind of funny. There's a lot of very smart guys on the team, on a serious note, and there's a lot of guys who are very competitive, so there are some chess matches that go down that are pretty serious in the locker room.

Biggest change Bill McGovern has brought?

I would say just that professional mindset. Just coming in, he really treats us like a professional program. The preseason camp was run really a lot like a professional camp. So just being able to come in and have guys just be responsible for themselves. We have a lot of really good people, like I've mentioned, on the team who... at other programs you kind of have to coddle guys or at least just be on them and constantly worry about them. You don't have to worry about that here. A lot of guys who are on top of their stuff and are gonna get everything they need to get done and more. So I think that's very special. And being able to combine that with a seasoned coach like coach McGovern is gonna help us a lot.

Consistency from the spring to now?

Yeah, I think we've built a good foundation in spring. We brought a lot of pieces in and coach Malloe took us out a lot to dinner and got us closer as a group. We hung out and we did things together, and being able to have a coach like that and a group of guys who really care about each other is special. Obviously, this is a competitive game and guys are always jockeying to climb higher on the charts, but being able to have a group of guys who really care about you and have selfless guys who are always gonna give you coaching points and whatnot and aren't there to tear you down but lift you up, that's a special bond and that's something that we will take from here and will have for the rest of our lives, being able to have the bonds we've built. Being able to have that support system, especially just as a man, being able to have other men who work really hard around you and are able to be there for you, it's awesome.

Tough to have bowl game canceled?

Obviously, it was tough. I mean, it was tough for everybody coming in and having it right before the game, kind of realizing we weren't going to be able to participate in that, and all the stuff leading up to that. Obviously, we had a great season. And so when I look back I am able to cherish those memories, but looking forward to get out to next season and going to another bowl game and get after it again and I'm confident we'll be able to do that. But yeah, excited for this year and obviously last year was what it was, we had a great season, but I'm excited to get after it this year.

