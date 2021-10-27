    • October 27, 2021
    WATCH: Kam Brown, Tyler Manoa on Bouncing Back From Oregon, Taking on Utah
    The Bruins are trying to stay alive in the Pac-12 South with a big contest in Salt Lake City.
    UCLA football receiver Kam Brown and defensive lineman Tyler Manoa talked to the media after practice Wednesday.

    Brown talked about being the target on the game-sealing interception against Oregon and how that has fueled him and his teammates to turn things around against Utah. Manoa talked about trying to handle mobile quarterbacks like Cameron Rising.

    WATCH: Kam Brown, Tyler Manoa on Bouncing Back From Oregon, Taking on Utah

