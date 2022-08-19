WATCH: Chip Kelly on Future of College Football, UCLA’s Offense
The Bruins will be without Mike Martinez, but Kelly said adding Jake Bobo to the equation could shake things up a bit.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters ahead of Friday morning’s fall camp session. Kelly talked about the future of conference expansion and paying college football players, how impressed he is with Atonio Mafi’s journey, where the Bruins are going to turn at tight end without Mike Martinez and the changes in store for the offense thanks to receiver Jake Bobo.
