WATCH: Chip Kelly Recaps UCLA’s Performance vs. Bowling Green

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters ahead of Monday morning’s practice session. Kelly touched on several takeaways from Saturday’s win over Bowling Green, including what he got out of his initial film breakdown, Jake Bobo’s status as punt returner, Kam Brown and Logan Loya’s health, the defensive players of the game, Josiah Norwood’s first career touchdown and the issues the team needs to shore up in practice this week.

