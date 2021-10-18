Publish date:
WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Washington Takeaways, UCLA Injury Updates
The Bruins are riding a two-game winning streak heading into a big home game against the Ducks.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to the media Monday before practice about his final takeaways from the Washington win, how he’s preparing his team for ESPN College GameDay and what he expects out of Oregon’s offense.
