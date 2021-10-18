WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Washington Takeaways, UCLA Injury Updates

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to the media Monday before practice about his final takeaways from the Washington win, how he’s preparing his team for ESPN College GameDay and what he expects out of Oregon’s offense.

