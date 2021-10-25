WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Miscues Against Oregon, Quarterback Availability

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to the media about the Bruins’ loss to Oregon on Saturday, including some key administrative mistakes, questionable calls and the status of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

CHIP KELLY

Dorian available?

He’s available today.

Going to practice today?

Yeah.

Took a lot of hits, what was going on with the offensive line?

I mean, we knew going into the game they had a really good pass rush, two interior kids who good, Dorlus in particular, who is a really good player, had a lot of attention on 5, Kayvon had a really good game. It was just a, they did a good job in their pass pro techniques and trying to rush our protection, so.

Chase Griffin sat out?

Yeah. Chase is unavailable today.

Administrative mistakes and penalties?

Yeah. We had two offsides that negated interceptions, you know, one of them, yeah.

How surprised that a veteran team has to deal with this?

It happens in every game. There’s not one team that doesn’t have an offsides penalty during a game. I mean, that stuff goes on and it’s about having your poise and going through the whole process, you know, it’s not something that’s eliminated. No one says, ‘Hey, by Game 5, everybody eliminates it.’ People make mistakes and you build and go on, you know, one of them we jumped, it was on a snap count, didn’t time it up properly and we’ve got to make sure we clue in and teach them and learn from that aspect.

Surprised a senior is lining up offsides on back-to-back plays?

I can’t comment on him lining up offsides on back-to-back plays.

Defense this season, specifically pass defense?

Yeah, I mean, I just go back – we gotta do a better job. I thought we did a really good job, our goal going into the game was obviously the strength of their team going in was Travis Dye going in and I thought our guys did a great job of defending Dye. Obviously you can't defend totally one thing and not take advantage of another thing, and Anthony Brown, we gave him too many shots and too many easy completions and we gotta make sure that we can do both. So in that game, I think we did a good game against the run, we gotta do a better game against the pass.

What happened to offense in the middle of the game?

Had a couple miscues and again, a couple illegal procedure penalties that put us back. I think when you're playing a good football team, you can't play uphill football, you can't go from 2nd-and-10 to 2nd-and-15 and then think you're gonna respond from it. At times, our guys did a really good job of responding and kind of overcoming some of the things that we did, but we didn't think that every time we went out on the field we were gonna go, gonna score. But I think we punted twice in the game, I think we moved the ball really well, we had over 90 snaps offensively, but there's an ebb and a flo of sometimes it may be we had a drop here or protection breakdown where the quarterback's getting hit so we'll playing off-schedule football. You gotta play on-schedule football to be successful all the time, we were a little bit off schedule with some of the tackles for losses and things like that.

Special teams cost you?

Yeah, it did. I thought our punt block unit did an outstanding job getting another one as they did. Irby did a nice job, I think coach Sage did a really good job scheming it up. On the one punt, I think it was just a mishandled snap and sometimes that happens that's just we make sure we have eyes and talk and go through the whole process. I thought our kickoff coverage unit did a really nice job, kickoff return, we really didn't get an opportunity as you go through that, and then the field goal, it depends on what angle you're looking at. I think Nick, you ask Nick, Nick still thinks it was good but it was ruled differently?

See anything on the replay of the FG?

On the coach's copy?

On whatever replay you watched

Yeah the coach's copy? I agree with Nick.

Can you take that up with the Pac-12?

Game's over. Nothing to take up, right?

Formal apology?

We're not really into that.

Able to challenge that play?

You can, but there was nothing during the game where we got anything from the booth, there were no replays when Ryan Gunderson's up top, but he's not gonna tell me to challenge anything unless he sees a replay itself and there was nothing that was spit back to him where he could have gotten any jump on it.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated