The Bruins will be facing their 2017 offensive coordinator over the weekend when they play Arizona on the road.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talks about his past with Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, the lineup decisions on the offensive line and Chase Artopoeus standing out as the scout team quarterback.



