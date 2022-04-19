WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA Football’s Upcoming Spring Showcase, Walk-Ons

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters before practice Tuesday morning. Kelly touched on the importance of national exposure in the modern college football landscape, the development of early enrollee quarterback Justyn Martin and the role walk-ons play in the Bruins’ program.

