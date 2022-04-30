Skip to main content
WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA Football’s Quarterbacks, NFL Draft

Kelly said he called Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to get him in touch with Greg Dulcich.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters before the Bruins’ final practice of spring camp on Saturday morning. Kelly talked about his depth at quarterback, his options at running back and tight end, Greg Dulcich and Sean Rhyan going in the third round of the NFL Draft and how the pass rush is developing.

