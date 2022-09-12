WATCH: Colson Yankoff on Position Journey, Returning From Injuries

UCLA football running back Colson Yankoff spoke with the media following Monday morning's practice session. Yankoff talked about getting some carries against Alabama State on Saturday, his progress in transitioning to running back after previously making the move from quarterback to receiver, adjusting to taking hits, the multi-year rehab process following his major foot injury and his relationship with fellow former Washington transfer Laiatu Latu.

Have we talked to you since you've gotten here?

I don’t believe you have.

What was it like to be out there running the ball on Saturday?

I mean, it was a blessing. It’s been a long time coming, as you kind of touched on, just some prayers answered in that game and got to go out there and have fun with my guys and that’s all I could ask for, really.

Showed some toughness and moves, how natural did it feel running the ball?

Thank you very much. You know, it’s something I’ve been working on. Obviously, this isn’t a position I’ve played much of in my life but we’re learning fast—coach Foster’s an amazing coach, so we’re learning.

Feel natural even though it's your third position?

It is and it isn’t. You know, you learn a system and I feel like I’ve at least an understanding for what we’re trying to do at this point, so yeah, there’s some technique stuff that I’m definitely still learning and trying to pick up, but that’s just how it goes.

Getting used to getting hit as a running back?

No doubt. No doubt. You know, it’s been a while since I’ve been hit, period, so something to kind of become accustomed to again and learn how to keep my pads low and do things the right way.

Process of foot injury, how long it took to come back?

Yeah, it’s been something I’ve been battling for a couple of years now off and on, so yeah, just been rehabbing back from that and I had an opportunity to finally come back from that and get some work back on the field.

What was it like being on that scooter watching your teammates?

I’ll put it this way: I hope I never see one of those scooters again. I’m not a fan of it, I prefer to be on both feet.

Throw the scooter out?

Oh, yeah. I think I burned it.

Put in a running back pass package?

[Laughs] I mean, I’ll do whatever they ask of me, so that’s a question that’s a little bit above my pay grade.

How did the running back switch happen?

That’s a head man thing, so you’ve got to ask him what he was thinking there.

He asked you?

Yeah.

How did you respond?

Yes, sir. I mean, I came here to play football, so whatever I can do to help this team out, I’m here for it.

How would you describe your running style? Anyone you'd like to emulate?

I think I’m still learning what that would even be for me, you know? I think it’s something coach Foster will help me learn as I get more reps what I do well and don’t and need to work on, but that’s just going to be an ongoing process at this point.

Still throwing the ball now?

Yeah, I mean, I play catch with my buddies, we play football, so it happens.

Overlap with Latu at Washington?

You know, I didn’t. I don’t think I was there at the same time he was.

Familiar with his story?

Absolutely and him and I are great friends here, he’s an amazing persona and obviously his story is inspiring, so I love that guy.

What's it like to see him thrive after thinking his career was over?

Absolutely. You’ve got to love it. That’s what this is all about, right, is overcoming adversity and seeing someone that does that at that level, hats off to him and so excited to see him back on the field.

How much easier is it to watch film on a Monday when you get to watch yourself?

[Laughs] You know, I don’t know if it’s easier or harder—it’s different, it’s fun to see myself out there but like I said, I’m here to help how I can, so whatever that means, if it’s in practice or if it’s on game day, I’m there for it.

Take more out of film sessions when you're involved in the tape?

You know, you watch your position regardless, so I’d like to think I watch the whole game regardless of who’s in there, so.

What was going on in the weight room with the crowd of guys?

Just now?

Yeah

Oh, I think coach was just bringing us up, packing us up a little bit, getting lifting.

Dual-threat in high school?

Yes, sir.

So you know what running is like?

Yeah, you could say that, sure.

Listed at 210, how much do you really weigh?

I’m about 230 right now.

Where you want to be?

As long as I’m fast and feeling good and can run around, I think we’re all happy.

One more year with COVID year?

I think I have two after this, believe it or not.

Lose transfer year sitting out?

I believe I got that back on the back end, is my understanding for that. Right now I’m worried about this season, so I’m not really worried about that.

