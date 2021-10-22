Publish date:
WATCH: Desmond Howard on UCLA-Oregon, Heisman Fraternity
The former Michigan Wolverine and current ESPN college football analyst said he doesn't see a single Heisman contender standing out this year.
1991 Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard talked to the media Friday, one day before the crew goes live from Westwood ahead of UCLA football’s game against Oregon at the Rose Bowl.
