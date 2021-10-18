WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Greg Dulcich on Washington Win, College GameDay

The two Bruins who sealed Saturday's win with a touchdown were the two who were selected to talk to reporters Monday after practice.

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was up first, and he talked about ESPN's College GameDay coming to Westwood this weekend and what the offensive line has done to open things up for him on the ground and through the air. Tight end Greg Dulcich talked about his big fourth quarter and improved blocking abilities, and then stuck around a little longer to chime in on College GameDay, the red zone shovel pass against Washington and who has the best hair on the team.

DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON

Thoughts on GameDay coming to UCLA?

Yeah, it's a big deal, I know it hasn't been done here in a while so it's an exciting time for the team, the community and the campus, so it should be fun, but at the end of the day, we still gotta go out there and win the game, so none of that stuff matters in the end.

Watch GameDay growing up?

Yeah, occasionally. I live in a big football family so that was definitely a big part for my parents, they would always get up early to watch that stuff. So I would catch it occasionally, but was never really too interested in it.

Bring success on road home to the fans?

Yeah, exactly. I think just doing what we're doing, continuing to improve on the practice field and meetings. I think today was probably our cleanest Monday of the year. Monday's a really big install on both sides of the ball and on special teams, so a lot of new stuff going in, but I think the guy's handled it really well today and we were executing at a really high level for a Monday.

How long do you let yourself enjoy big wins?

Yeah, the good old 24 hour rule never hurts, and so I think just taking that approach of give yourself 24 hours, let it marinate overnight and get back to work on Sunday and come Monday morning.

Oregon defense and Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Yeah, exactly. We know we've got a challenge, and the guys up front know that, but we've got two really good tackles in Sean and Alec and we go up against one of the best D-linemen in the country in Mitchell Agude too. So I'm not really worried, obviously it's gonna be a challenge, it's gonna give us some problems at times cause he's a really good player, but I think we'll be up for the challenge. I'll take my guys in a fight every day.

Want to show out for home fans under bright lights after last two home losses?

Yeah, exactly. Just like everybody, all the fans and stuff, they know the performances we've had at home the past two games, and we know that too. So I think that's the biggest thing is we know we've gotta improve and we know we've gotta be better come Saturday to be able to play really good in front of a good home crowd. And so I think just taking that approach day by day and working to improve, I think we'll be alright come Saturday.

Offensive line improved in run and pass blocking?

Yeah, I think coach Frye's done a really good job keeping it simple for those guys and they're executing at a really high level. The biggest thing with O-linemen is communicating and then obviously working together on double teams and stuff like that, so I think they've done a really nice job over-communicating, really stating everybody's assignment, stating the play every play and making sure everybody's on the same page, cause when those guys are on the same page, they're rolling. So I think that's the really big thing I've seen from those guys right now, is the communication and then the chemistry cause I know we've got a lot of guys rotating in and out. So just the chemistry that those guys are building, I think it's really paying off for them.

Kayvon line up on both sides?

I haven't studied that yet, I've been studying the secondary, their coverages, their packages and all that stuff, and so I haven't really looked into all that yet, but I'll definitely look into that later in the week and stuff like that.

Chip complimenting your decision making when to pass and when to run – how do you improve there over time?

I think it comes with all of the above: coaching, film study, as well as just getting reps out here at practice. Once you go through your progressions, if the third guy's not open, you can take off an run and scramble a little bit. And so I think just overall, with the game plan, getting with coach Gundy, spending extra time with him, spending extra time on my own in the film room, all that stuff's just starting to accumulate and me getting more reps and feeling more comfortable back there, I think that's what's leading to all the success we're having right now.

Spending more time with your eyes downfield before deciding to run than in the past?



Yeah definitely, most definitely. And all that has to do with the trust in the O-line, trust in the pass protection, the running backs, Zach and Brittain are doing a really good job with that. And so that's where that comes from, as well as just trusting the guys that they're gonna be in there in the right spot on the outside and with Kyle and all those guys on the inside. It's just a team thing, an offensive thing, me having trust in my guys, them having trust in me and it ends up working out in the end.

Got the slide down?

Yeah, trying, trying. Still need to get over with the baseball team to work on it fully, but we're working on it still.

Working on the slide?

I did a little bit in high school, I went with the baseball team for I think a week and worked a little bit on slides, but other than that, no, I haven't done it here.

GREG DULCICH

Growth as a blocker?

Blocking is something that I’ve always been trying to improve on, something that every practice, we try to focus on as tight ends, gotta be able to do everything and last weeks, especially, kind of made it an emphasis in our group to pick things up, especially at the point of attack. I thought we did a better job of it but there’s still progress to be made, for sure.

Have to block Thibodeaux and Sewell this week?

Like I said, just execute at the point of attack, especially, and gotta make our plays when they present themselves and move the ball downfield and I think we had a great practice today and if we can keep things going in that direction, we’ll have a really good week.

Still rooming with Dorian?

Yeah, we’re still roommates.

Seen Dorian grow during off the field time?

I think he’s definitely done a great job on his off the field stuff, studying the game. We got boards in the room with things drawn up and goals and just kind of keeping our mindsets right when we’re just in the room, even when we’re relaxing, we got football on, so it’s in the back of our head so he’s done a really good job with that.

Goals on the boards?

Really, just win. He’s got some personal stuff up there, I haven’t paid too much attention to his personal stuff, but I know he’s got some stuff up there and stuff he wants to accomplish and life goals, just being a better man, growing as an athlete, as a person, all types of stuff.

Seeing Dorian improve as a smart runner?

I think he does a really good job of knowing when to step up in the pocket and delivering a great ball and when he’s gotta get out there and make a play himself. I think last game especially, he did a really great job of that. He got eight different guys the ball and he did a really great job of running himself so I’m really happy about what he’s done.

Reaction to getting GameDay?

It’s really cool. That’s why you come to a school like this, why you want to play Power 5 football, to get opportunities like that, playing in big games, so that’s something that’s going to be really cool for us. We’ll have a lot of support at the Rose Bowl so I’m really excited for it.

Motivation to start winning at the Rose Bowl again now that GameDay is coming, lost last two at home?

I think motivation is always the same, go out with the same kind of intensity in practice throughout the week and always the same goal in mind. I just think it’ll be a really fun atmosphere having GameDay ther and it’ll be really exciting.

How's school/midterms?

Looking good. I’m enjoying the classes I’m taking, I’m taking a few history classes, they’re going well. I got nothing today so got an extra day to study. So it’ll be nice.

So you can just stay on Zoom with us forever?

Yeah, so shoot away. If you guys got anything extra!

Were you a GameDay fan?

I mean a little bit, yeah. Just growing up, watching it, but not crazy like, oh, GameDay’s on, wake up at 6, type of thing. I’d be lying if I said that.

Direction of the program sitting at 5-2 about to host GameDay?

I think we got a lot of veteran guys and that allows us to do a lot of really cool things on the field. Play fast, especially, you guys saw us coming out in a little different, exotic looks and we got really smart players, that comes with experience, that comes with the kind of guys that we bring to this program and having guys like that allows us to do really cool things.

Wanted to run that shovel pass play?

Oh yeah, yeah, I was excited when I saw coach Sage signal that one. That was definitely — got the heart rate going a little bit faster.

Executed pretty well? Good pass from Dorian?

Yeah, absolutely. He did a really good job pressing it outside and throwing it when he needed to.

Thinking you can lull defense into forgetting about you if you aren't getting targets early?

No, not really, I’m kind of just thinking what’s the play in the moment and let’s execute it. I don’t think they’re thinking, oh, he hasn’t really gotten anything, let’s just forget about him. All teams do a really good job game planning and stuff so just trying to make opportunities when they present themselves and across the board, we did that on offense.

Playing in-line help your catching ability?

Yeah, I mean, as I always say, as tight ends, we gotta be able to do everything so when we’re lined up, they know, by the offense we run, we like to run the ball and if I’m in line, they’re not going to know what to expect. Whenever we got a tight end attached to the line of scrimmage, it could be run, it could be pass, so I think the offense does a really good job of keeping defenses guessing.

In-line for the touchdown pass?

Oh no, I was out wide.

Best hair on offense – you, Yankoff, Cota, etc.?

Chase was really good, but then he cut it. A few years ago, it was Chase no doubt. It was down to here (shoulder length) I’m trying to get it like that, but I think now, I got it pretty much on lock.

