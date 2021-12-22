WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jon Gaines II Talk UCLA Facing NC State, SeaWorld Trip Before Holiday Bowl

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II were the players made available to the media after Wednesday morning's practice.

Thompson-Robinson talked about what he's seen from NC State's defense looking at tape the past few weeks, how he's going to have to adjust to their personnel and scheme and what he plans to do during the Bruins' pregame festivities down in San Diego. Gaines spoke on the technical aspect of UCLA's offensive line scheme and how he's grown in it over the past four seasons, as well as his thoughts on going to SeaWorld and the San Diego Zoo.

DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON

Scouting NC State defense?

Really good team, really well coached and really good scheme. So we definitely have our hands full. That guy No. 10 at that safety spot really came come down and fly down hill and make some big plays that way as well as the linebacker No. 32, definitely a very active player, somebody we have to know where he’s at at all times on the field as well as their secondary, really, really good talented squad back there on the back end and can really hurt you that way, like you said, they lead in interceptions so definitely have to be wary of where I pick my spots and where I choose to go with the ball.

Excitement level?

We’ve been chomping at the bit ever since the last game so just to get a new change of scenery, get to go down to San Diego, kind of like a home game but kind of like an away game at the same time. I think it brings a level of excitement to the guys to get a change of scenery and get to go out and play in front of some of our fans and stuff like that too.

Protecting the ecosystem Chip's mantra?

Yeah, exactly. You want to do everything to protect the team, obviously, but more so really just protect yourself. COVID’s back around, and other viruses too so I know some guys are a little bit under the weather, making sure they’re getting tested every day and going through the right protocols, meetings are getting moved around to different spots, being outside so we’re just trying to make sure we do everything possible in our control to really protect ourselves and protect everyone else around us.

How long have you been doing outdoors meetings again?

Yeah, um, I honestly couldn’t even tell you. I know for sure the past week but some position groups have done it at different times and stuff like that, trying to be wary of everyone in the room.

Booster shots yet?

I am not aware of everyone else, I have not yet, but I will be getting that very soon though.

Remote classes in winter quarter?

Yes, I will be taking classes in winter quarter. Finishing up here pretty soon, so yes, I will have some remote classes come winter quarter.

Anything fun you're excited for in San Diego? SeaWorld?

Oh yeah, no, for sure, I’m definitely excited to go to Sea World and I haven’t been there since I was a little kid so to be able to see all the animals and stuff – I’m a big animal guy – so to get to see all the animals and stuff, that’s going to be pretty cool for me, for sure.

Favorite animal at SeaWorld?

Um, I mean, it’s Sea World, so probably all the aquatic animals, but I'm a big reptile guy too, so I’m definitely checking out the reptile side of things while we’re there.

Swimming with dolphins?

Might be a little cold, but if they allow us to, I’ll get in there for sure. Gotta experience that one time.

Do it for the gram?

Exactly. Exactly. I know we’ll have our media people out there too so I definitely gotta get in there and take a little dip.

Your family at the bowl game?

All intermediate family from mom to dad to grandma to siblings, all of the above, so I’ll definitely have a good group of people out there.

Exciting to share this bowl week experience with your family?

It’s definitely a surreal moment, just to be in this position. I haven’t been in a time like this since high school where I get to play around Christmas and stuff like that so definitely a special moment. I just couldn’t be more happier for this team from where we’ve come from and where we started at to now so.

JON GAINES II

What have you seen from NC State defense?

They play hard, they play fast. They are a good team, obviously. These are the games you want to play in. Two teams with winning records, two teams that play hard. At the end of the day, it's just about what we do today affecting what we're going to do when we get to game day. So it's just about executing, keeping it really simple and doing our job, because they are going to bring it. So we got to bring it too.

Ever play in a baseball stadium?

Definitely not, no. So this is going to be a really cool experience. I'm excited.

How are excited about pregame festivities?

I heard something about the zoo. I'm big into animals and the Nature Channel and stuff, so I'm excited to go to the zoo.

Dorian is swimming with dolphins – are you?

Nah, nah. He can do that.

Have you been to the San Diego Zoo or SeaWorld?

No, I haven't been anywhere down there. So like I said, I'm really excited.

Anywhere down in San Diego at all?

My girlfriend is from San Marcos, so I've gone down a couple times, but I haven't been around the city of San Diego like that so I'm excited to see the area.

Expecting to have family at game?

Yeah so my parents are coming up the day after, and then my girlfriend, like I said, her whole family is down there, so I have tickets for all of them. It's going to be a good time, for sure.

Parents excited to trade in Milwaukee weather for LA?

Yeah, it's definitely a good switch up, for sure.

Don't like sea animals, more into land animals?

No, there's a running joke in the O-line room. Coach Frye and I are not fans of the open ocean. I've gone on a jetski once before and I fell in the water for about two seconds and my life flashed before my eyes. I like to stay on land. I like the beach, the beach is cool, but going out's a little different.

Stay on the sand?

Yeah, definitely.

Stay focused with all the festivities and anticipation?

Yeah, I think the biggest thing is this is a new experience for all of us, but at the end of the day, it's focusing on every day to day. We all know that we're going down there to win this game, plain and simple, and the only way that we do that is we focus on what we have in the present. So today, it was about having a good Monday practice even though it's not Monday, but that's what it was for us. We have to focus on having a great day today, coming out tomorrow and having a great day, gonna come back this afternoon and have great meetings, simple as that, so that we can go out and execute. Cause like you said, there's a lot of cool festivities going on, we're excited for that, but we're going to win this game.

Protecting the ecosystem during COVID spikes?

Yeah, so it's pretty easy for me cause I live by myself. So it's my cat and I just in the room, I just cook and play video games and mind my business. My life's simple.

Gotten booster yet?

Yeah, I'm waiting til after the season just cause I don't know how it's gonna happen. But I actually signed up to get it yesterday, so I'm gonna get it two days after the game in that little break time in between.

What have you learned about formations and play calling on the O-line from Kelly and Frye these past few years?

Yeah, I think the biggest thing for us is we – when you watch our games, pretty complicated system from the outside looking in, but the biggest thing to translate it to success on the field is simplifying it for your players. That doesn't mean dumbing it down per se, but it means making it something where we understand and react at a high level. And I think that's something that they've gotten across to us over the last couple years, being in this system now for four years, going into my fifth year. I've been able to learn the system, it really clicks with me now and always having things to kind of call back, really helps us execute at a high level.

