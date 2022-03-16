WATCH: Greg Dulcich on UCLA Pro Day, Meeting With Teams Ahead of NFL Draft

UCLA football tight end Greg Dulcich spoke to reporters after the Bruins’ pro day on Tuesday, sharing his thoughts on his performance, the difference in the environment compared to the NFL Scouting Combine and the various teams he’s interviewed with throughout the NFL Draft process.

GREG DULCICH

Feeling on how it went today?

I felt like I came out, ran real well, showed kind of how athletic I am and what I can do so I’m happy with it.

40-time and testing?

All my testing was good and I was happy with it so that’s why I came out today worried about doing football drills. It’s nice to be back and playing football instead of doing 40-yard dash and the L cone that you don’t really do in the game.

How was your combine experience?

It was awesome. It was great meeting all the different teams and stuff, senior bowl and stuff kind of prepared me for that, all the interviews and stuff, but yeah, I made good connections and excited about it moving forward.

What are you hearing from NFL teams?

A lot of it is pretty similar, yeah, you can stretch the field vertical and do a lot of great stuff in the run and pass game, you do a great job of kind of sealing guys, but there’s room to improve as a pass catcher, a route runner and in the run game as well so there’s a few things that I’m going to be working on moving forward.

NFC West teams talking to you?

I’ve talked to every team so it’s been exciting.

Rams?

They’ve been pretty busy so not so much with them, but the little talks that I’ve had have gone really well so excited.

Personal interview topics?

A lot of it is just trying to get to know you, what kind of guy you are, just trying to get to know you, if they’re spending a lot of money on you, they want to make sure you’re a good character kid so luckily Coach Kelly puts in a good word most of the time and yeah.

Your story as a walk-on come up?

Yeah, exactly and that’s – a lot of teams appreciate that, appreciate that work ethic and gets a lot more buzz around me, which is cool.

More comfortable working out at Wasserman?

Yeah, it was great to be back, seeing everyone, seeing all my guys, being back on this field, is a good experience.

Discussions between all the UCLA guys going through this NFL Draft process together?

Yeah, it’s like how many interviews do you got today, oh, I got this, it’s kind of going through the gauntlet. But it’s really fun and exciting to kind of go through it with your buddies. I had a meeting with Kyle yesterday, they did a dual meeting, me and him, which was awesome, to kind of see our chemistry together and stuff.

Which team?

That was the Eagles.

How has Chip Kelly's staff prepared you?

I think just the kind of offense we run and the way they go about teaching us schemes, teams have definitely been really impressed with – I talked to Kyle about it too. He’s like, yeah, they’re impressed by how well I know our whole offense. It’s pretty pro-style look, the things that we run and you talk to teams like, you wouldn’t imagine how many guys we talk to and they just don’t really have as good of a grasp as you guys. And that’s a credit to coach Kelly.

49ers conversation, they run similar stuff to UCLA?

Yeah, I would love to – it would be awesome to play for them. It’s cool to see kind of the carry over of the stuff that we run. We would watch film even here, like yeah, this play, the Rams run this exact plays, the 49ers run this play, let’s put it in. And then having a couple meetings the other day, like break this play down for us, and we run something pretty similar.

Playing with George Kittle?

That’s the cream of the crop right there.

Favorite team?

Well, there was no one in LA so luckily whenever anybody asks, it’s just like 'Oh, I love them all, I just love football.'

Advice for high school kids?

I would say just go out and work as much as you can. Everyone else in your class is probably going out partying, probably going home right after the bell rings. If you can put in extra work in the weight room, run some routes, hit a sled too, make sure you’re flexible as well. That’s a big thing that I’ve run into too. If I could have been a little more flexible growing up, that would definitely be a big help.

Yoga?

Absolutely. A lot more than I’ve ever done before!

Gotten bigger?

I feel stronger, feel faster so I’m in really good shape right now so I’m excited.

Mock drafts have you as high as the second round?

You don’t want to look at mock drafts or anything or where people are projecting you because they don’t know. At the end of the day, some of the teams don’t even know really. It’s up until draft day, anything can happen, so I’m just excited to go play football.

Perfect NFL team for you?

Anywhere would be great and just excited to get to work and get started.

Happy with your workout today?

I’m really happy with it. Like I said, just wanted to come out here, run around, show my speed, show my athleticism, thought I did a good job with that today.

