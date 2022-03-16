WATCH: Ethan Fernea Talks UCLA Pro Day, Being Versatile For NFL Scouts

UCLA football running back Ethan Fernea spoke to reporters after the Bruins' pro day on Tuesday, breaking down how he thought he performed, what he wanted to show the 30-plus NFL scouts in attendance and how he's taken advice from former teammate and fellow multi-position player Demetric Felton Jr.

ETHAN FERNEA

How'd you think you did today?

I think I did good, I was really pleased with how I went. I was kinda telling him there's so much stress and anxiety leading up to it for the last three months, it's weighing heavy on you. And I think I came out here and did almost as good as I could do and I feel like I put the training in and it went really well

What did you want to show scouts you could bring to an NFL team?

Yeah, I was just – I think the biggest thing for me was trying to run a really good 40 and show off my speed. And then just show that I can move well, show a little bit of versatility. I did wide receiver drills and running back drills and just kinda tried to show off my athleticism and show that maybe I can be a guy to mix it up on special teams or who knows.

Teams saying they want you to play receiver and running back or are certain teams looking at you to play one spot?

I'm not too sure. Whatever they want.

Which teams have you talked to, today or before?

Yeah, I've been not too sure. A couple teams kinda told me that they'd be in touch, I got to meet the 49ers scout who's a really good guy and he kinda said that he'd be in touch with me. But I don't really know, I'm just kinda – it's a waiting game, trying to stay hopeful and stay positive and see what happens.

How do you handle the stress of performing in this and then waiting after this?

Yeah, I mean, now, I feel like there's not as much stress because, for the last three months, you're just kinda 'Am I gonna run this time? Am I gonna run this time? Am I doing enough? Am I working hard enough?' It's a constant internal battle. And so now that the pro day's over, I feel like there's a big weight lifted off me and at this point, it's just – like I said – just stay hopeful. I feel like I put the hay in the barn, it's time to just see what happens.

Someone or something specific that's helped you through this process?

I have really supportive parents and they've been awesome. They've kinda just told me that they believe in me, but they don't care what happens. Whatever happens, happens. They just want me to give it my best shot, so I definitely wouldn't be here without my parents. They're super supportive and have really helped my mindset and my mental health, for sure.

Came here under Jim Mora, then played under Chip – how did those two former NFL coaches prepare you for this NFL workout?

Yeah, I think as far as just the Xs and Os, I think coach Kelly's one of the smartest coaches in the business, totally. So just the opportunity to learn from coach Kelly makes me think that I'm prepared if I were to maybe get into the door of an NFL camp. I think I'd be prepared for it – intensive playbook, they throw it on you quick, I've heard, in the NFL. But that's how we conduct our business here at UCLA, that's how we learn plays. So I think coach Kelly really prepared me on that end. And, you know, coach Mora's just such a passionate guy and he really kinda taught me about the mentality it takes. He kinda lit a fire in me, so I'm thankful for that, for sure.

You get your 40 time?

I'm not – I heard a lot of different things, I'm not too sure, honestly.

Talk to Demetric Felton about being a RB/WR guy going through this process?

Yeah, totally. I mean, I came in with Demetric Felton, so he's one of my really good friends and definitely someone that I looked up to. He balled out at receiver and running back and now he's doing it in the NFL, he's an incredible athlete. So yeah, I've always watched Demetric's film, I've always asked him for advice. I asked him for advice throughout this whole process, preparing for the pro day and yeah, he's definitely a good friend of mine, a great friend.

What kind of advice did he give you?

He was just kinda telling me about what routes to run and what to expect from the running back drills. Just stuff like that, little things like that.

Have a favorite NFL team growing up?

I'm from Austin, Texas, so I'm a big Dallas Cowboys fan, but I'd play wherever, I can tell you that for sure.

