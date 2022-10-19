WATCH: Gabriel, Grayson Murphy on Playing Big Games With UCLA

UCLA football edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy spoke to reporters following Wednesday morning's practice session at Wasserman Football Center. The Murphy twins talked about coming to Westwood to play in big games, how they're preparing for the loud and rainy environment up in Eugene, how fun it is to celebrate as a team after big wins and how they have to adjust when they are getting held by linemen.

Came here to play in big games, now three in a row – how much fun are you having?

Gabriel Murphy: A ton of fun. You know, that's why we came to a Power Five, to play in games like this, like you said. This one coming up's a big one, they said it's supposed to be a sold out game so we're very excited, and like you said, that's why we came here, and hopefully help the team.

Grayson Murphy: Yeah, always wanted to go to Oregon, so we'll get the chance. College GameDay being there, it's gonna be that much anticipated, that much more fun. And, you know, I'm just excited.

Chip Kelly said anything about the environment?

Grayson Murphy: Yeah, yeah, yeah, they're playing crowd noise out here and stuff like that. We know it's gonna be loud. And then coach Kelly, coming from there back in the day, he was talking about how the atmosphere, the stadium kind of bounces noise off it and back into the stadium. So it's gonna be loud, that's really what he's been pressing on us.

Any road games like that at North Texas?

Gabriel Murphy: Probably the closest, I would say, is UTSA, cause that was a big rivalry. It was always like, we beat them for the conference, they'd beat us for the conference, so that was a big game for us. And last year, they was ranked No. 15 in the country, so all the fans came out, and that's probably the biggest game I've ever played in.

Grayson Murphy: Yep.

Do you want it to be rainy as a defensive player? Hurts the offense more?

Grayson Murphy: Yeah, I guess personally, you know, when it's wet like that, they want to run the ball. So, you know, we're pass rushers, you know? Obviously we want them to pass, but whatever gameplan they have, we'll be prepared for it. But I guess if it rains, I guess the elements will help us more than it will them, but.

Assignment different with a quarterback who gets the ball out quickly and can run?

Grayson Murphy: Yeah, I wouldn't say it's so much as changing, we're gonna stick to our gameplan, but they have a great offense, a great quarterback, great offensive line, what they do to protect the offensive line. You know it's – they've got a great scheme.

Gabriel Murphy: Yeah.

How do you keep an even keel in these big games?

Gabriel Murphy: I'd say we've just got a close-knit locker room. Everybody's close to one another – we're close in the OLB room, we're close as defense, close as an offense and we mesh well together. So whenever you've got somebody you can lean to, look to your right and left and you know, 'Hey, they're gonna do their job, we're gonna do our job,' it's always just gonna be we can count on him, we can count on each other and it's gonna be even keeled.

Most fun part of this run for you guys?

Grayson Murphy: Doing it all together. You know, when you go in that locker room after a big win and then the party after is just – it just makes it that much more – you know what I'm saying?

Gabriel Murphy: Excited, yeah.

Grayson Murphy: Excited.

Gabriel Murphy: It's never about the individual, it's always about the team, you know, so. And I've never been a part of a college team that wins like this, so it's been fun for us, and like I said, the locker room's just so close, it's always fun. We're always in there joking, laughing and stuff. So just to be able to win with these guys is very, you know, very exciting.

What's that party like after a win?

Grayson Murphy: Just a bunch of water flying around, a bunch of guys hugging and loving up on each other. I can't really describe it, I guess you have to be in there in the moment to kinda feel everything that's given off. It just fun to be a part of.

Double unsportsmanlike conduct call?

Gabriel Murphy: Yeah, I got it first and we got a little too chippy out there, nothing I'm proud of or nothing. I gotta clean that up, of course, we've had some talks and stuff and we're gonna clean that up for sure.

And you had his back on top of that?

Grayson Murphy: Yeah, nothing, like you said, we're too proud of. You know, it happens, it's a football game, everybody gets high on emotions. We're for sure gonna clean that up.

Every had that happen before?

Gabriel Murphy: No, I think it might be the first time.

Grayson Murphy: Yeah.

Gabriel Murphy: But we're gonna clean that up for sure.

Uncalled holdings against you guys – something you guys can work on selling or adjusting on?

Gabriel Murphy: No, we've been getting held our whole life, so it's nothing new. And then finish your moves, you know? Lock the elbow, lock the wrist and then just finish the move. So we can kinda control that, but at the same time, there's nothing we can do to dramatize it or nothing. We've just been getting held our whole life, so we just keep playing through it, fighting through it.

What's been the key to your defense not allowing a lot of points?

Gabriel Murphy: Like I said, we're a close-knit defense. So whenever you can trust each other – they may get a big play here and there, but we always can look to each other, 'Hey man, let's hone it in when they get to the red zone, let's hone it in, let's tighten down, let's lock in on our keys and then go out there and play for each other.' So whenever you're able to do that and trust everybody, it makes it a lot easier to not allow many points.

Culture been what you thought it would be?

Grayson Murphy: Oh yeah, absolutely. You know, it's strong academics out here, and that's one of the reasons that we came, the academics of UCLA speaks for itself, that's known all across the world, really. And that's really why we came cause it's books and ball. We want to get our education, but at the same time, focus in on the football aspect of it too. But at the end of the day, we all want the degree.

Gabriel Murphy: Absolutely. You don't get to be able to go to a high education school and play high-level football, it's very rare. So that's, like I said, my mom loved it, my dad loved it. The parents love it, we love it, yessir.

