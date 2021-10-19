WATCH: Odua Isibor, Obi Eboh on UCLA's Defensive Improvements, Creating Pressure

UCLA football defensive lineman Odua Isibor and cornerback Obi Eboh both talked to reporters after Tuesday's practice.

Isibor talked about the impact of freshmen Jay Toia and Devin Kirkwood, as well as how the Bruins have continued to lock down opposing ground attacks. Eboh talked about his history playing on College GameDay and the different techniques the secondary has been implementing to turn around their pass defense.

OBI EBOH

Change your game as a DB with Brown not having a lot of success throwing deep?

Yeah, I don't think that necessarily changes my game cause one, anything can happen over the course of the game, he might just start firing down the field, and who knows what goes on. But I think at the end of the day, we just gotta keep playing disciplined, fundamental football. He is accurate in the intermediate passing ranges, they've got good speed, good receivers, they're a well-coached team, so I think we gotta just stay disciplined and do what we've been doing the past couple weeks.

Travis Dye good receiving back?

Yeah, he's been playing well, I think he is one of their leading receivers actually and he's a good runner, he's got great speed and he sees the hole well. Again, we've just gotta keep playing disciplined, fundamental football, we got guys like Bo and our linebackers are gonna do a great job on him and just have great eye discipline, seeing him out of the backfield, pre-snap communication, telling them in certain coverages like 'Hey, watch the back' or whatever we've gotta do to makes sure that we're all on the same page.

Keep up good pass defense performances from game to game?

Yeah, I think everything throughout the course of the week – or excuse me, the game – starts in practice and I think we've been stringing together a lot of great D practices where we're focusing on our assignments, working on our technique and fundamentals, playing tighter on receivers, playing press, working on our steps and leverages. And we've been pretty monotonous about that and I think we put a couple good weeks together and just try to keep being consistent on a week-to-week basis.

Big INT from Kirkwood bring anything to practice?

Yeah, I think I came on here one time and tried to tell you guys that the dude is just always smiling and happy and just ???. I think he's still 18, I don't know, but he brings a lot of energy to the locker room. He's actually my locker mate so I'm seeing him every day smiling, laughing, bringing great energy, and it was the same thing on that play. I honestly didn't even know what was going on, I was running to go catch up and make the tackle and then I saw him come up with the ball and it was just mayhem, we were just going nuts. That's exciting for a young guy to get his first pick and see the smile on his face and energy on the sideline. It was awesome, it was an awesome moment.

Kirkwood lean on you for advice as your locker mate?

Yeah, I think, I mean, as a young guy, you always gotta ask a ton of questions initially and talk to the older guys about a lot of different dynamics that happen in the locker room and on the practice field and obviously the game. But he actually came in pretty technically sound and I was obviously impressed when he came in and so were the coaches. But I think every now and then, I just try to give him a nugget about whether it's technique or shoot, even if it's about any life experience that I've had and I can give to him. I just try to shoot things in there to him when I see it, especially during practice, if I see something, I'll just go out there and be like 'Hey, Kirk, try so and so or do XYZ on this play.'

Thoughts on College GameDay coming to Westwood?

Yeah, I think it's definitely an exciting time for our students and some of our players that maybe haven't experienced a College GameDay crowd. I think this is my second or third one that I've seen, and actually, the last one that I played was at Oregon when we won in double overtime. But anyway, forget that. It's an exciting time for the guys and there's gonna be a ton of people at the game. I don't think it changes anything that we do for the game necessarily, but it's gonna be loud, it's gonna be fun and a lot of eyes will be on us for sure.

Coach Kelly talk to you about GameDay in the team meeting yesterday?

I don't know, man, I think we can't make this our Super Bowl – every game is our Super Bowl. Just like last week, Washington was our Super Bowl and the week before that, it was Arizona, so I think the message for this week and any week is we're gonna give it our all, play disciplined, fundamental football, UCLA football, every single week. I don't think College GameDay changes that for us.

Undefeated on GameDay?

(Laughs) I think I might be, you might have to check that one.

Guest picker?

Shoot, I haven't given that much thought. But shoot, we just had Josh Kelley at practice, that'd be pretty cool. Maybe Russell Westbrook or somebody like that. Lonzo?

