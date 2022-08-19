WATCH: Jacob Sykes on Transferring to UCLA, Fit in New Defense
The graduate transfer for Harvard talked about adjusting to life in Westwood with a new staff and new terminology on the field.
UCLA football defensive lineman Jacob Sykes spoke to reporters following Friday morning’s fall camp session. Sykes talked about his journey from Harvard to Westwood, where he sees himself fitting in up front, how he is adjusting to a new staff with new terminology and how he expects the UCLA-USC rivalry to compare to the Harvard-Yale rivalry.
