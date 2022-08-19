WATCH: Jacob Sykes on Transferring to UCLA, Fit in New Defense

UCLA football defensive lineman Jacob Sykes spoke to reporters following Friday morning’s fall camp session. Sykes talked about his journey from Harvard to Westwood, where he sees himself fitting in up front, how he is adjusting to a new staff with new terminology and how he expects the UCLA-USC rivalry to compare to the Harvard-Yale rivalry.



