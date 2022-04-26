WATCH: Jerry Neuheisel on UCLA Football's Play-Calling, Role on Coaching Staff

UCLA football receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Neuheisel talked about working with the new coaches and receivers who joined the offense, the play-calling role of the assistants in practice, how his father has served as a coaching mentor his whole life and the possibility of his career progressing down the line.



