WATCH: Jon Gaines II on Father's Surgery, UCLA Teammates' Support

UCLA football offensive lineman Jon Gaines II spoke to reporters after Tuesday morning’s fall camp session. Gaines talked about his father’s succesful kidney transplant, how his teammates welcomed him back to Westwood, the importance of the Bruins’ veteran leaders and how he is helping the few young players in the room.

Good news about your dad?

Definitely. This time last week, Tuesday, my mom called me and let me know my dad was on the way, they were on the way to the hospital because my dad got a possible donor. It was true—he went into surgery. Shout-out to coach Kelly and the whole UCLA staff, they sent me home right away, so I came back a little bit later after camp started but my dad’s doing well now.

Live donor?

I’m not sure. Yeah.

Were you there for the surgery?

I was there afterward. So I was probably on the plane when it was happening and I got there and he was waking up—low energy, but every single day he’s gotten better and better.

Had a Coke since surgery?

He for sure will later. I don’t know if yet but I already know that’s for sure happening, yeah.

Excited when he woke up?

He was really relaxed when he first got up, you know he was on the pain meds and there was a giant scar where he got the incision but I’d say probably two days after—my mom and I were going to the hospital every day—but two days after he was up and joking around. My dad’s a real funny guy, so we were going back and forth.

Relief?

It’s a blessing, obviously, and I think the biggest thing is my dad will be able to come out to more games, it’s my senior year and then—three years, he wasn’t able to pee for three years and we joke he’s peeing every 30 minutes, but that’s a good thing, so yeah.

Reactions from your teammates when you got back?

It was crazy. This team’s really a family. Shout-out to Sam, Sam was the one that got my dad’s story out there but when I came back—I had posted on Instagram, so a bunch of my teammates had known beforehand so everybody would know where I was and stuff—I was welcomed back with open arms, of course, and just the amount of people that really cared showed how tight-knit this group is.

First day back at camp?

This is my first day in full pads. So I’ve been back for three days now, got my two acclimation days and I’m back now.

How are the tackles looking?

They’re looking good and I think the big thing is, versatility is always a big thing on this offensive line, so everybody’s getting reps everywhere trying to find the best five.

Notice any changes on defense?

Our defense is always fast, hungry and aggressive. I love hitting people and they love hitting too, so that’s all I really realize.

Put a spring in your step to get back to football after that?

Definitely. I think parents understood too—I was gone for five days and by day 3, right when my dad started getting healthy and camp started for these guys, man, I was itching to get back and I could tell they were itching to have me back too, so it was just great to be able to come back and know, you know when you love somebody you play hard for them and I know this team loves me and I love this team, so I’m going to give everything I’ve got.

Old guys on the O-line?

Yeah, Sam’s old. I get to not be the old guy because Sam’s here. The best thing is, experience, you get a lot of looks, you get a lot of experience and you have a lot of communication and knowledge is how you excel and execute, so it’s really a good thing for us.

Lots of D-linemen on O-line?

Yeah, this offense always utilizes versatile, athletic offensive linemen and it just adds to that.

How’s Manoa doing?

He’s been doing really well, same with all the guys. Everybody’s competing really hard, and that’s going to make the best five rise.

Raiqwon O’Neal?

I think he’s really paying attention and he brings a lot of veteran leadership to us. Like you said, he’s an old guy and we love having old guys here and being able to translate lingo he had from Rutgers and all get on the same page, it really helps, and then it helps you test and push your football knowledge as well.

Young guys?

I think the young guys are doing really well and learning the terms from the old guys, I think having that dichotomy is really good for us because we set the trend of how things are, so you come in and you’ve got to pick it up and I think that’s really good for them, especially when we’re all gone it’s not really going to be a falloff.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated