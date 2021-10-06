WATCH: Jon Gaines II on Shuffling Positions, Building Chemistry Through Communication

The Bruins have had to change things up front on several occasions this season, but Jon Gaines II always seems to be right in the thick of things.

The guard-turned-center-turned-guard has been with UCLA football for four seasons, and he has experience all over the offensive line since getting to Westwood. Gaines talked to the media after Wedesday's practice about how that versatility has helped him through the years, how he shares that knowledge with teammates and how he expects to put it into action against Arizona on Saturday.

JON GAINES II

Look at the effectiveness of different groupings with analytics?

I just think we're concerned with putting the five best out there to win games, wherever they are, just doing what we can to execute. All we really wanna do is put the ball in the end zone. At the end of the day, we're not gonna be concerned with stats and stuff like that, it's just who can put the ball in the end zone.

Preference between center or guard?

Not, I just, honestly, I just want to be able to help the team win.

Difficult to keep track of what Kelly and Frye want you to do when you're moving around positions?

I think, honestly, being here for so long and having to always – a big facet of our offensive line is versatility, so being interchangeable and being able to handle those responsibilities, it's become easier over time. But, you know, it's never easy to play college football, but it's really nice to be able to rise to the occasion, get all those responsibilities down, so I wouldn't say it's necessarily the hardest thing in the world, but it's good because I had to struggle through those times much earlier on in my career.

Helping Duke at center?

I think, honestly, we all help each other all when we're out there. Playing together as a unit is really important. I may have seen some things when I was playing center that he hadn't seen yet, and being able to help him through that and he's seen things at guard that I haven't seen, so just having that communication is helping us execute. I sound like a broken record, but it's all about execution and we can all help each other get to that point.

