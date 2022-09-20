WATCH: JonJon Vaughns on Football-Baseball Balance, Bonds at UCLA

UCLA football linebacker JonJon Vaughns spoke with reporters following Tuesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Vaughns talked about catching up this fall after missing spring camp, how he has to adjust his body and diet during the football and baseball seasons, recording his first career interception against South Alabama on Saturday and the bond he and the other St. John Bosco (CA) alumni have in the locker room.

Made a pretty strong case that spring camp can be abolished? How hard to pick things up in the fall when you miss that?

Yeah, it's really hard, just getting in shape and getting the right stuff in my body, different weights and pretty much just getting in shape and getting into film and doing my thing, that's pretty much.

Difference between football shape and baseball shape?

Yeah, it's a big difference, cause when i went over there, I was heavy and it wasn't working, so I had to lose some weight. But over here, I gotta gain weight cause I'm a linebacker messing with big linemen all the time. Yeah, it's a big difference.

Are you the only Pac-12 baseball-football player?

Uh, I think so, I am, yes.

Difference in diet from baseball to football season?

Um, I'm putting in more shakes, I'm drinking more shakes here, for football. And baseball, I'm just trying to clean out and not really eat junk food and all that, kinda get my speed up on that, running bases, chasing down balls in the outfield, so yeah.

Interception the other day?

Yeah, so I know they had a couple blocking tight ends and I knew 20 was a blocking tight end. And I'm like, 'Oh, something's up.' And then Blay, Blaylock, he was saying jump that screen, jump the screen, but he wasn't talking to me, he was talking to the corner and I just overheard him. And so I'm like, OK, I'm just gonna go and follow it and then jumped it and then yeah, grabbed it.

TV broadcast showed Ken Norton Jr. smiling after the interception – what's it like working with him?

Oh, it's amazing. He teaches me things that I never got taught before. He's a great coach, he's – yeah, he's just a great coach that tells things straight up, what to do, gotta do this, cause he's been through it all. He's got a lot of scars, he don't want us to get all those scars on ourselves. So he wants us to just do our job and all that.

What did it feel like to get your first INT?

Um, it felt normal, like, it's in my hands. I already knew it just felt amazing and just around, I just enjoyed it.

Eyes on the end zone?

Oh yeah, I had eyes on the end zone. And then i saw the guy coming, I'm like 'Ah dang.' So I had to stiff arm him a little bit and yeah.

Reaction from your brothers?

They was excited, they was pumped, they said they was jumping out they seats. It was, yeah, it was exciting.

Coach Savage come to football games?

I think he has baseball a little bit, so he'll be coming I think at the SC game and all that. So he should be coming.

Finally getting ready to going on the road? Bonding with teammates differently?

Uh, no, we always have a close bond. Like linebackers, we always have a close bond. Safeties, we all in each other's, always gotta bond with each other just as a defense or offense-defense. I hang with a lot of offensive guys, my roommate's an offensive guy. I hang out with everybody, so everybody's just getting along, we know each other, we've been here for three years, four years, so everybody getting along.

See an offense struggling like Colorado, have to get ready in a different way?

No, we just gotta play our game and play that game and give it to them and just do our jobs and all that.

Went to St. John Bosco?

Yes.

How did your time there help prepare you for the college level?

Uh, it helped me a lot. Just the plays, just talking, presentations and all that stuff, in the weight room and off the field, it prepared me a lot for college and all that.

Bond among the Bosco guys at UCLA?

Oh yeah, we have a big bond. I have two Bosco guys in the linebacker room, I have Blay – I'm playing Will and he's on my side on the boundary side – so yeah, it's a big bond.

Rivalry with the Mater Dei guys?

Uh, yes and no, but we still get along, just brotherhood over here, so yeah.

Friendly bets for when you play on Fridays?

Uh no, it's just like 'Oh, we're gonna beat you,' all that stuff, But nah, no bets.

Blaylock more quiet and reserved but developing into a leader?

Yeah, it's amazing playing with him. He's the general around the field, I call him the general. He knows it all, inside and out. Whatever he say, I'm going with it, I'm behind him 100%. So he is a general around the field and all that.

