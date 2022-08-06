WATCH: Kam Brown Talks UCLA NIL Resources, DTR's Leadership

UCLA football receiver Kam Brown spoke to the media after the Bruins’ fall camp session on Saturday. Brown talked about his chemistry with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, how he is getting along with the freshmen receivers and what he expects out of the offense this season.



Boat ride?

Yes sir. That was pretty fun. Dorian took care of the guys, made sure that we had one last time to all be together and bond before the start of camp and really had to lock in.

Favorite part?

We saw some dolphins. There was a big pod of dolphins we got to see. It was just a good time to relax and be with everybody.

Example of how NIL can change experience for everybody?

Absolutely. It just creates more opportunities if the guys want to get out together as a whole group. It's hard to get out as a unit together, so that was a special moment.

Had Mercedes Benz deal?

Yes sir.

Experience with NIL?

Awesome. I've loved it. It's been a spectacular experience and I encourage everybody to really dive into it and do your research, because there are many benefits to it. So just do your research, make sure you are hopping into the right deals, get somebody to look at everything. It can be real special.

How many deals?

Don't have an exact number. Roughly somewhere around 10.

Westwood Exchange?

I just set that up, so right now I'm just focused on football, haven't really looked into that right now. But I just signed up for that.

Chemistry with Dorian?

It's great. This whole offseason in the summer just working together, making sure we get everything down, the timing down, so when we come out here now it's go time. We're ready to roll now, so we have real good chemistry.

More of a vocal leader?

He was a great leader for us last year too, but he just stepped it up to a whole nother notch. Everybody notices. Coming out here, hitting up all the freshman guys, letting them know, 'Hey, if you guys have any questions, here's my number. We can do film sessions outside of here if you need it.'

Departures force you to be leader this year?

Just really step up and really be a leader to the other guys, because those guys come in fresh plate not really knowing much, so they look up to you guys to see how things are supposed to be. So I mean, we're prepared for it and we're ready.

How are you working with younger guys?

They look good right now. I've really been telling them, 'Just has questions. Questions, questions, questions.' Because you don't want to come out here and not know, so those guys have been great at being vocal if they don't know something and trying to figure out how to do it.

Older team?

It's great having an older team, but it's even better seeing everybody step it up a notch. Everybody in the whole offseason we vowed to raise the standard, so everybody came with a whole new level of energy, focus and attention to detail to get ready for the season.

Unstoppable if everything clicks?

Yeah, for sure. Absolutely. Like I said, we have a lot of leadership in the room now. The whole team really, we raised the standard up, so everybody is just ready to go out there and play now. We worked all summer for this, grinding hard and it's time to display it on the field.

What stands out on defense?

Right now, I would say vocal. Everybody is being real vocal, having a lot of energy, flying around. So I'm excited to see what they're gonna put on for game day.

