WATCH: Kazmeir Allen Talks Returning to UCLA Football, Dynamic Role in Offense

UCLA football receiver Kazmeir Allen spoke to reporters after practice Monday morning. Allen touched on his developing role in the offense, who the fastest Bruin on the team is, his relationship with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and what it’s been like going against new faces on defense.

