WATCH: Martin Andrus Jr. Talks Recovery, Impact of UCLA Teammates

UCLA football defensive lineman Martin Andrus Jr. spoke to reporters following Wednesday morning’s fall camp session. Andrus talked about how excited he is to return to the field after being out with injuries the past few years, the teammates who helped him through the toughest times, his relationship with Atonio Mafi and how the interior line is looking towards the end of the preseason.



How are you feeling a week out from the season?

Man, I'm ready. Lot of anxiousness, you know, I feel like we just ready. Like, I been kinda down for the past two, three years, so for me, it's just getting back that feeling, just going out in the Rose Bowl, getting to play against the opponent, play against the fans. I'm just really excited, really ready and really prepared, so.

Emotions going into a season healthy?

I mean, I feel great, man. This is the best I've felt in a while, so I'm just thankful, I'm blessed that I'm back in this position. I'm blessed that I get to go out there and play football again.

Family coming to the game?

Oh yeah, most definitely.

Were they coming when you were out or is this their return?

Um, I mean, they did make it to a few games. But like I said, I wasn't really playing, so they didn't make it to every game. But yeah, they'll be back in the stands.

D-line vs. O-line matchups?

There've been some pretty good battles in camp. Some really good back and forths, guys getting each other better, iron sharpens iron. So we've got some good competition, I like what I'm seeing from the other side, they're giving us some really good looks. Even the younger guys, like the scout guys, they come out and they play their tails off and they give us a great look, so the O-line's doing great.

Been here since Mafi got here, impressive he's dropped 70 pounds since?

Like you said, he dropped 70 pounds, that speaks for itself. I mean, that guy, he's a hard worker, he comes in every day, just puts his head down and works and has a smile on his face while he's doing it. So, I mean, I love Mafi, that's my guy, man. It's just great to see him succeed and keep progressing in the right direction.

Weird to go up against him now considering you used to be D-linemen together?

Uh, not so much now. Kinda back in the day, when he first moved, but he got a few years under his belt now, so I'm kinda used to it.

Moving better with the slimmer body?

Oh yeah. Oh, he's always been able to move, but you can tell he's dropped a few pounds. Very nimble now.

Jay Toia and Gary Smith at the nose tackle?

Oh yeah, Jay and Gary coming along, man. They're getting better every day, I mean, they're showing strides, like I said, every day throughout camp. Just getting better, understanding the scheme and just being more confident within themselves. I mean, I got a lot of confidence and trust in those guys and I believe they'll go out and make a lot of plays on Saturdays. They doing pretty good.

Jacob Sykes?

Like you said, he just came in in fall, he's already picking stuff up. He's a fast learner, smart guy – Harvard guy – so he's picking up things very fast. And he's a hard worker as well, he works his tail off.

Do you go to injured guys with advice or do they come to you for guidance?

Uh, kinda, yeah, a little bit. I mean, I talk to the guys, I just try to give them some advice, just keep them positive as much as I can cause I know how I felt during that situation. So my main thing is just trying to keep everybody positive, I'll crack a joke every now and then, you know. Just try to lighten up the mood.

Who kept you positive during your recoveries?

My position group. Guys like – back when Tyler Manoa used to play D-line, he was a guy who came and visited me almost every day. Morrell Osling, one of my older teammates Elijah Gates, he was a big support. So yeah, I had a lot of support helping me around that time and I'm thankful for those guys and I love those guys.

Reflect or learn during that recovery time?

Uh, it was just a time for me to really just realize how much I really loved football. Being away from the game so long, you miss it so much. So I just realized how much I loved it, I just wanted to be back, so that's all I can really say.

Element of surprise with so many new faces on defense?

Uh, I mean, you could say that about every year. I mean, every year, it's a new team, new players. I mean, there's always that element of surprise, like those guys who come out of nowhere, so I guess you could say that, yeah.

Part of the new NIL initiative that came out yesterday?

Yes, I am.

What do you like about what it can do for you guys?

Uh, I just like the fact that it just lets us interact with our fans. I know they'll love it, so that just gives – it breaks that barrier between the fans and the players, it just gives them access to us, access anything, talk to us about anything, advice or just regular conversations. So I think it's really good for us and the fans, it'll bring us together and it's a really big opportunity for the team.

Check the dollar counter on the site?

I don't know. Yeah, I don't know anything about money or nothing like that right now. I mean, we just kinda launched it, so everything is still kinda fresh. So, you know, some information still getting put out.

