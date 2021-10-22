    • October 22, 2021
    WATCH: Rece Davis Talks UCLA-Oregon, Bill Walton Appearing on College GameDay
    The host of college football's biggest pregame show talked about his relationship with the UCLA Hall of Famer and Pac-12 enthusiast.
    ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis talked to reporters Friday about UCLA football’s game against Oregon on Saturday and where the Pac-12 stands in the current national picture.

