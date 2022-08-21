WATCH: Tyler Manoa on Joining UCLA's Offensive Line, Making Mistakes

UCLA football offensive lineman Tyler Manoa spoke to reporters following Sunday morning’s fall camp session. Manoa talked about how comfortable he is at his new position after moving over from the defensive side of the ball in spring, his relationship with Atonio Mafi and how he adjusts when he realizes he isn’t in the right headspace.



How's everything going at tackle?

Oh man, everything's been going pretty good. Definitely some up days and some down days, but just at the end of the day, just try to learn from those mistakes that are made and just try to move on and just try to execute and just be better the next day.

Comfort level at OT?

Man, I don't know if I can answer that, but right now, I feel good. Just the group of guys in the room, they've been helping me out a lot. Coach Drev has been helping me out a ton, just watching those extra reps and really honing in on those techniques and stuff cause, as you know, offensive line is really a technical position. So just every day, just trying to hone into those little key techniques and just trying to go out there and execute and be better.

Mental part of it as tough as the physical part of the transition?

I mean, yes. You definitely have to come out with the right mindset each and every day. I can honestly say I had a rough day the other day and my headspace wasn't in the right area. And every day after that, I've just been trying to come in with the right mindset to meetings, whether it's pre-practice, and then just throughout practice, just try to have a good mindset throughout the whole thing, just to encourage and go.

You and Mafi support for each other, both moving from DL to OL?

Uh, you know, me and Mafi been together since the first day we got here, so I mean, yeah I definitely talk to him a lot and he definitely lets me know what's on his mind. But at the end of the day, we're here, we're brothers and we're here to keep each other level so we do a good job at doing that.

Impressed by Mafi's body transformation?

You know, that's just dedication that he has on his part. I mean, that was all him. I mean, there was a lot of people telling him that if he did lose the weight, that he would make some increasing strides in his game and that's exactly what he did. He took that into his own hands and he did lose that weight and you can tell, man, be ready September 3.

Encouraging Mafi along the way?

Um, I mean, he's his own person and whatever he puts his mind to, he goes and does it. And that's just with school and with football, so that's definitely something I admire and I look after.

How do you try to fix things when you're not in the right headspace? Someone you go to or talk to?

I mean, that day, I don't think I really figured it out until I finished practice and watched film and really noticed, like, I was in a funk. But really, you know, just these past couple days, just been trying to lean on the other guys and, you know, just starting off practice with good energy and just trying to be a motivation to somebody else, whether it's the younger guys or older guys and I definitely look to that throughout practice just to get some motivation, keep pushing through and finish strong.

Raiqwon been giving you tips?

Man, you know, I definitely – you know, he has a lot of experience, coming from Rutgers and I definitely do ask him a lot of questions. Just like I said, it's very technical, so I do ask him a lot of questions, just to see where his mind is and then see what coach Drev has to offer and then just kinda work and just see what works best. And I think everyone helps each other so we can figure out what's the best technique for someone.

Offensive line schemes a bit complex?

Yeah, coming from defense, it was definitely a big switch, but, you know, just really having to study things at home after everything's done and we leave the building and it's really up to you if you want to take that next step and study on your own. So that's something that I've been trying to do, just taking it into my hands and I study so I can make those strides.

Like a light turning on when you do get it?

Um, I mean, maybe for the other guys since they've been in the system for a while, but for myself, everything is coming, but it does get complicated. But, you know, that's when I have to hone in on those things and ask questions so I can figure those things out for myself.

Where have you made the biggest jump from spring to now?

Um, you know, just being comfortable. I mean, yeah, I do go out there and there may be some mistakes sometimes, but I mean, at the end of the day, just trying to learn from that mistake and move on to the next play.

Drevno emphasizing the same things as coach Frye?

See, I wasn't in that room when coach Frye was here, but I mean, Drev – I can't even answer that, I can't even answer that, I wasn't even in the room with coach Frye.

How have you liked working with him?

You know, coach Frye – I mean, coach Drev, you know, he was just really welcoming. Uh, I don't know, he's been helping me out a lot, that's all I really can say, definitely has helped make this transition smooth, just like I said with all the other guys. But yeah, coach Drev has been helping me out a lot.

What are your takes on what the O-line can do?

You know, we're still putting things together, we've still got two weeks til gameday and, you know, we're gonna continue to put in the work each and every day these next two weeks and we'll be ready September 3.

