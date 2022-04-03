WATCH: Zach Charbonnet on Return to UCLA Football, Goals For 2022

UCLA football running back Zach Charbonnet spoke to reporters after the Bruins’ third spring practice Saturday morning. Charbonnet fielded questions about the factors and timeline that played into his decision to return to Westwood over entering the NFL Draft, the new faces he’s been going against on defense in practice and what he sees from young running backs Deshun Murrell and Tomarion Harden.

