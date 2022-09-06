Skip to main content

Week 2 AP Poll: UCLA Football Loses Point in Receiving Votes Section

The Bruins moved up but lost a voter after shaking off an iffy start and dismantling Bowling Green on Saturday.
Despite their win Saturday, the Bruins lost a bit of support from the nation's biggest pundits.

UCLA football earned one point in the Week 2 edition of the AP Poll on Tuesday, placing them in a three-way tie for No. 41 alongside Purdue and Arizona. The Bruins were previously in a four-way tie for No. 43 after earning two points in the preseason poll.

To move up those two spots, UCLA took care of business against Bowling Green on Saturday, dismantling the visiting MAC program 45-17 despite going down 10 early. 

The Mercury News' Jon Wilner was the lone voter who had the Bruins on his ballot, leaving them at No. 25, where they were in his previous submission. The Orange County Register's Adam Grosbard, who had UCLA at No. 25 in the preseason, did not vote for them this time around.

Alabama remained the clear favorite at No. 1, while Georgia and Ohio State made up the next tier by sharing the remaining first-place votes. 

Utah, which was previously the lone top-10 team from the Pac-12, fell to No. 13 after a tight road loss to then-unranked Florida. Oregon tumbled from No. 11 all the way to the top spot in the receiving votes section, thanks to its 46-point loss at the hands of Georgia.

USC beat Rice 66-14 and moved up from No. 14 to No. 10 as a result.

UCLA was previously the only Pac-12 school in the receiving votes section, but is now joined by Arizona following their 18-point win over San Diego State.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Alabama (1-0), 1552 points (44 first-place votes)
2. Georgia (1-0), 1511 (17)
3. Ohio State (1-0), 1471 (2)
4. Michigan (1-0), 1299
5. Clemson (1-0), 1280
6. Texas A&M (1-0), 1241
7. Oklahoma (1-0), 1130
8. Notre Dame (0-1), 1085
9. Baylor (1-0), 1057
10. USC (1-0), 898
11. Oklahoma State (1-0), 818
12. Florida (1-0), 763
13. Utah (0-1), 717
14. Michigan State (1-0), 690
15. Miami (FL) (1-0), 679
16. Arkansas (1-0), 678
17. Pittsburgh (1-0), 535
18. North Carolina State (1-0), 513
19. Wisconsin (1-0), 476
20. Kentucky (1-0), 373
21. BYU (1-0), 266
22. Ole Miss (1-0), 254
23. Wake Forest (1-0), 246
24. Tennessee (1-0), 194
25. Houston (1-0), 143

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

