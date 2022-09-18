Week 4 AP Poll: Still No Votes For Undefeated UCLA Football

With nonconference play in the rear-view mirror, the Bruins are still on the outside looking in at the national picture.

UCLA football did not earn a single point in the Week 4 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday. The Bruins were also completely unranked in Week 3, despite earning votes in the preseason and Week 2 and not losing a game so far in 2022.

After blowing out Bowling Green and Alabama State, UCLA narrowly avoided an upset at the hands of South Alabama. The Bruins avoided becoming the latest victim of the surging Sun Belt with the 32-31 win, but the victory apparently didn't win anyone over on the national stage.

The Mercury News' Jon Wilner was the lone voter who had the Bruins on his ballot in Week 2, slotting them in at No. 25, but he dropped them out for Week 3 and did not bring them back in for Week 4.

UCLA earned four points in last week’s edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll, but fell out of that one as well.

Georgia stayed steady atop the polls after dismantling South Carolina, while Alabama and Ohio State continued to eat away at some of the first-place votes.

USC stayed comfortably in the top 10 after beating Fresno State at home, staying put at No. 7 following the 45-17 victory.

Oregon and Washington both racked up ranked wins, with the Ducks taking down BYU and the Huskies dismantling Michigan State. As a result, Oregon moved from No. 25 to No. 15, while Washington entered the top 25 at No. 18.

Utah went from No. 14 to No. 13 after beating San Diego State 35-7. Oregon State and Washington State both remained in the receiving votes section after entering the fray ahead of Week 3, with each squad surging to blowout victories over Montana State and Colorado State, respectively.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Georgia (3-0), 1569 points (59 first-place votes)

2. Alabama (3-0), 1492 (3)

3. Ohio State (3-0), 1473 (1)

4. Michigan (3-0), 1364

5. Clemson (3-0), 1268

6. Oklahoma (3-0), 1257

7. USC (3-0), 1197

8. Kentucky (2-0), 1096

9. Oklahoma State (2-0), 1071

10. Arkansas (3-0), 920

11. Tennessee (3-0), 866

12. North Carolina State (3-0), 781

13. Utah (2-1), 684

14. Penn State (3-0), 666

15. Oregon (2-1), 593

16. Ole Miss (3-0), 585

17. Baylor (2-1), 562

18. Washington (3-0), 485

19. BYU (2-1), 381

20. Florida (2-0), 360

21. Wake Forest (1-1), 345

22. Texas (2-1), 339

23. Texas A&M (2-1), 309

24. Pittsburgh (2-1), 181

25. Miami (FL) (2-1), 123

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated