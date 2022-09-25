Week 5 AP Poll: UCLA Football Back in Receiving Votes Section

The Bruins are back in the national picture, even if their support remains limited.

UCLA football earned three points in the Week 5 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday, tying them for No. 36 in the country alongside Tulane. The Bruins were completely unranked in Weeks 3 and 4, but their fourth straight win to open the season got them back onto a ballot.

After blowing out Bowling Green and Alabama State, then narrowly avoiding an upset by South Alabama, UCLA stomped Colorado to open their Pac-12 season on Saturday. The Bruins have thus started 4-0 for the first time since 2015.

The Fayetteville Observer's David Thompson was the lone voter who had UCLA on his ballot, slotting them in at No. 23. The Mercury News' Jon Wilner and Orange County Register's Adam Grosbard had the Bruins in their preseason top 25s, but have apparently not seen enough over the past few weeks.

UCLA earned six points in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll after being completely unranked last week.

Meanwhile, Georgia stayed steady atop the polls after holding off Kent State at home, while Alabama and Ohio State split the leftover first-place votes.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, USC moved from No. 7 to No. 6 after going on the road and eking one out against Oregon State. Utah, Oregon and Washington all moved up as well, with the Utes going from No. 13 to No. 12, the Ducks going from No. 15 to No. 13 and the Huskies going from No. 18 to No. 15.

Washington State remained in the receiving votes section at No. 29 despite losing to Oregon, as did Oregon State following their loss to USC. With UCLA coming in at No. 36, that puts them as the No. 7 team in the Pac-12.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Georgia (4-0), 1565 points (55 first-place votes)

2. Alabama (4-0), 1492 (4)

3. Ohio State (4-0), 1483 (4)

4. Michigan (4-0), 1354

5. Clemson (4-0), 1311

6. USC (4-0), 1236

7. Kentucky (4-0), 1127

8. Tennessee (4-0), 1119

9. Oklahoma State (3-0), 1081

10. North Carolina State (4-0), 920

11. Penn State (4-0), 876

12. Utah (3-1), 760

13. Oregon (3-1), 727

14. Ole Miss (4-0), 691

15. Washington (4-0), 657

16. Baylor (3-1), 550

17. Texas A&M (3-1), 543

18. Oklahoma (3-1), 529

19. BYU (3-1), 482

20. Arkansas (3-1), 457

21. Minnesota (4-0), 288

22. Wake Forest (3-1), 265

23. Florida State (4-0), 244

24. Pittsburgh (3-1), 209

25. Kansas State (3-1), 166

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

