Week 8 AP Poll: UCLA Football Cracks Top 10 For 1st Time Since 2015

Even without taking the field over the weekend, the Bruins remained on the rise.

UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) earned 1,048 points in the Week 8 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday, slotting them in at No. 9 in the country. The Bruins had not been ranked all season long prior to Week 5, but have now made the top 25 in back-to-back-to-back weeks.

After beating then-No. 15 Washington and then-No. 11 Utah, UCLA was on bye this week as the No. 11 team in the country. No. 7 USC and No. 10 Penn State both lost, though, opening the door for the Bruins to climb two spots in the polls.

UCLA has now clinched a spot in the AP top 10 since Sept. 27, 2015, and this is the latest in the season they have been ranked No. 9 or higher since Nov. 23, 2014.

The upcoming matchup with Oregon will now be a battle of top 10 teams, even though the Ducks were also on bye this weekend. Oregon went from No. 12 to No. 10, and now they will play host to both UCLA and ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday.

UCLA also moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll, earning the No. 10 spot earlier on Sunday while Oregon came in at No. 9.

Towards the top of the AP poll, Georgia held the No. 1 spot after blowing out Vanderbilt. Ohio State stayed at No. 2, but Alabama lost all of its first-place votes and fell from No. 3 to No. 6 after losing a barnburner to undefeated Tennessee.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, USC fell from No. 7 to No. 12 after losing on the road to Utah. The Utes climbed from No. 20 to No. 15 as a result, giving the conference four teams in the top 15.

Washington State fell out of the receiving votes section following its loss to Oregon State, who picked up six points and tied for 31st in the country.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Georgia (7-0), 1530 points (31 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (6-0), 1509 (17)

3. Tennessee (6-0), 1474 (15)

4. Michigan (7-0), 1384

5. Clemson (7-0), 1336

6. Alabama (6-1), 1232

7. Ole Miss (7-0), 1173

8. TCU (6-0), 1166

9. UCLA (6-0), 1048

10. Oregon (5-1), 953

11. Oklahoma State (5-1), 913

12. USC (6-1), 861

13. Wake Forest (5-1), 790

14. Syracuse (6-0), 751

15. Utah (5-2), 715

16. Penn State (5-1), 629

17. Kansas State (5-1), 599

18. Illinois (6-1), 433

19. Kentucky (5-2), 414

20. Texas (5-2), 368

21. Cincinnati (5-1), 321

22. North Carolina (6-1), 210

22. North Carolina State (5-2), 155

24. Mississippi State (5-2), 150

25. Tulane (6-2), 115

Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated