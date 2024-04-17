UCLA Basketball: Where Skyy Clark Was Ranked Among Top Transfer Portal Options
Former Louisville Cardinals point guard Skyy Clark, who'll be a junior in 2024-25, is regarded as one of the better prospects switching sides via the NCAA transfer portal, according to a variety of expert rankings. Where he falls among other transfers, though, is very much in the eye of the beholder.
Clark, who'll be playing for his third team in three seasons, is pegged as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports, who furthermore consider him the 15th-best point guard and the 62nd-best overall player among this year's crop of transfers.
David Cobb of CBS Sports, meanwhile, sees Clark as the No. 50 prospect among transfers this cycle.
"After spending one season at Illinois, Clark transferred to Louisville and led the moribund Cardinals in scoring during the 2023-24 season at 13.2 points per game," Cobb writes. "His career 1:1 assist-turnover ratio is unappealing, but if the former top-40 prospect can fit in with the Bruins, he can turn things around. "
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, on the other hand, sees Clark as just the 121st-best prospect overall.
"I think Clark is better suited to be an intriguing off-ball option than a ball-dominant point guard, Vecenie writes. "He doesn’t have enough shake or explosiveness to break down defenders at a high level, but he’s confident as a shooter and has good instincts for generating open looks. He made 41.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s, and I think his shot looks clean. The issue is when he tries to do anything more with the ball; he made just 46.7 percent of his shots at the rim and just 28.1 percent of his pull-up 3s, per Synergy. It would really help him to move off the ball even more so he doesn’t have to worry about getting others involved."
"Clark’s fit with UCLA coach Mick Cronin will be quite interesting," Vecenie continues. "The Bruins' backcourt was arguably its one strength last season, and Sebastian Mack, Jan Vide, Dylan Andrews and Will McClendon are all expected to be back next season. Each possesses lead guard capabilities; Mack, in particular, is a scoring guard whose skill set overlaps with Clark's."