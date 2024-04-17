UCLA Women's Basketball: How Charisma Osborne Benefitted From Extra Season Before WNBA
Prior to entering the WNBA draft this year and getting selected with the first pick of the third round by the Phoenix Mercury, former UCLA women's basketball starguard Charisma Osborne opted to stay with the Bruins for an extra season. She could have entered the 2023 WNBA Draft since she had already played four years of collegiate basketball, but took one last season with UCLA to utilize her fifth year of eligibility.
During that final season, Osborne averaged 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while making her fourth All-Pac-12 team and second Pac-12 All-Defensive team.
While Osborne got to show her ability to produce, she believes this fifth season was extra special for her to improve her leadership abilities. Osborne was one of the few seniors on the team, leading a team with several exciting underclassmen including Kiki Rice, Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez.
"I learned so much about myself as a player, and especially as a leader," Osborne said, via Wilton C. Jackson. "We had a really young team this year, and I feel like I was able to grow my game and my leadership. … I used to be so shy as a kid, so to see where I am now, I’m just so proud of that.”
Finding her voice and leadership will be especially important for Osborne as she enters the WNBA and gets the opportunity to play alongside several legends of the game. Osborne will get to play with Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper just on her own team. Having that confidence will be critical for her to stand out heading into the training camp and her first WNBA season.