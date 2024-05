I asked @CharismaOsborne how the extra season at @UCLAWBB helped her šŸ€ career and getting her name called #WNBADraft .



ā€œā€¦ I was able to grow my game and my leadership. ā€¦ I used to be so shy as a kid so to see where I am not, Iā€™m just so proud of that.ā€



šŸ“ø @PhoenixMercury pic.twitter.com/m9LS0It2av