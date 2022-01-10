Skip to main content
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Climbs Amid Duke, Purdue Losses

Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Climbs Amid Duke, Purdue Losses

For the first time since Thanksgiving, the Bruins have broken into the top 3.

For the first time since Thanksgiving, the Bruins have broken into the top 3.

The Bruins officially made their return and proved to start right where they left off.

UCLA men's basketball (10-1) went from No. 5 to No. 3 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins did not receive a single first-place vote and totaled 1,376 points. The latest USA Today Coaches Poll, meanwhile, has yet to come out.

This is the highest UCLA has been in the polls since it fell from the No. 2 spot following its loss to Gonzaga in November.

The Bruins finally got back on the court after a 26-day COVID-19-imposed break that led to six canceled games. UCLA opened up the second phase of its season with a second win over Long Beach State on Thursday, then the team picked up a road conference win over Cal on Saturday.

Baylor remains the undefeated, undisputed top team in the nation, but Purdue lost to Wisconsin on Jan. 3 and Duke lost to Miami (FL) on Saturday. Having the No. 2 and No. 3 teams lose in the same week ultimately created enough disarray at the top for UCLA to take a few steps up.

Read More

Around the Pac-12, Arizona moved up from No. 8 to No. 6, while USC remained undefeated and went from No. 7 to No. 5. The Conference of Champions, therefore, accounts for half of the top six, but the Bruins, Trojans and Wildcats remain the only Pac-12 teams even garnering votes.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Baylor, 15-0 (61 first-place votes)
2. Gonzaga, 12-2
3. UCLA, 10-1
4. Auburn, 14-1
5. USC, 13-0
6. Arizona, 12-1
7. Purdue, 13-2
8. Duke, 12-2
9. Kansas, 12-2
10. Michigan State, 13-2
11. Houston, 14-2
12. LSU, 14-1
13. Wisconsin, 13-2
14. Villanova, 11-4
15. Iowa State, 13-2
16. Ohio State, 10-3
17. Xavier, 12-2
18. Kentucky, 12-3
19. Texas Tech, 11-3
20. Seton Hall, 11-3
21. Texas, 12-3
22. Tennessee, 10-4
23. Providence, 14-2
24. Alabama, 11-4
25. Illinois, 11-3

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

USATSI_17475945
Men's Basketball

Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Climbs Amid Duke, Purdue Losses

1 minute ago
4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Men's Basketball

'Bleav in UCLA': Men's Basketball Returns From COVID, Football Facing Pivotal Week

6 hours ago
IMG_6763
Women's Basketball

Early Lead Wasted By UCLA Women's Basketball, Colorado Recovers to Remain Undefeated

20 hours ago
USATSI_17475230
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Turns Up Heat on Defense, Beats Cal Yet Again

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_15466517
Men's Basketball

UCLA vs. Cal: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_16973673
Football

UCLA Safety Quentin Lake Declares for NFL Draft, Accepts Invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Jan 7, 2022
A5A1FF2D-E60A-4AB0-B1B9-6203F4534D88
Football

Reports: Ohio State Set to Hire UCLA OC Justin Frye as New OL Coach

Jan 7, 2022
2FA22437-F847-4798-8024-59F00EB5CFA3
Football

Freshman DL Tiaoalii Savea Enters the Transfer Portal, Set to Leave UCLA Football

Jan 7, 2022