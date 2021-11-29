Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Takes a Tumble, Remains in Top 5

The Bruins have taken their first spill in the rankings, but they didn't end up falling very far.

UCLA men's basketball (5-1) slid from No. 2 to No. 5 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins did not receive a single first-place vote and totaled 1,253 points. The USA Today Coaches Poll also had UCLA in the No. 5 spot.

UCLA beat Bellarmine on Nov. 22, lost to Gonzaga on Nov. 23, then beat UNLV on the road on Nov. 27. Even Gonzaga fell after beating UCLA, though, since they ended up losing to new No. 1 Duke later in the week.

Around the Pac-12, Arizona moved up from No. 17 and No. 11, while USC moved up from No. 24 to No. 20. Oregon, on the other hand, slid out of the receiving votes section after losing three straight to Division I teams.

Upcoming opponent North Carolina stayed in the receiving votes section, sliding from No. 29 to No. 35, while Marquette moved down from No. 32 to No. 34. Both of those teams will play UCLA in December after the Bruins get early Pac-12 play started this week.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Duke, 7-0 (55 first-place votes)

2. Purdue, 6-0 (6)

3. Gonzaga, 6-1

4. Baylor, 7-0

5. UCLA, 5-1

6. Villanova, 4-2

7. Texas, 4-1

8. Kansas, 5-1

9. Kentucky, 5-1

10. Arkansas, 6-0

11. Arizona, 6-0

12. BYU, 6-0

13. Tennessee, 4-1

14. Florida, 6-0

15. Houston, 5-1

16. Alabama, 6-1

17. UConn, 6-1

18. Memphis, 5-1

19. Iowa State, 6-1

20. USC, 6-0

21. Auburn, 5-1

22. Michigan State, 5-2

23. Wisconsin, 5-1

24. Michigan, 4-2

25. Seton Hall, 5-1

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

