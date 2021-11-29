Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Takes a Tumble, Remains in Top 5
    Publish date:

    Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Takes a Tumble, Remains in Top 5

    The Bruins fell a few spots after losing to Gonzaga but recovering with a win over UNLV over the weekend.
    Author:

    The Bruins fell a few spots after losing to Gonzaga but recovering with a win over UNLV over the weekend.

    The Bruins have taken their first spill in the rankings, but they didn't end up falling very far.

    UCLA men's basketball (5-1) slid from No. 2 to No. 5 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins did not receive a single first-place vote and totaled 1,253 points. The USA Today Coaches Poll also had UCLA in the No. 5 spot.

    UCLA beat Bellarmine on Nov. 22, lost to Gonzaga on Nov. 23, then beat UNLV on the road on Nov. 27. Even Gonzaga fell after beating UCLA, though, since they ended up losing to new No. 1 Duke later in the week.

    Around the Pac-12, Arizona moved up from No. 17 and No. 11, while USC moved up from No. 24 to No. 20. Oregon, on the other hand, slid out of the receiving votes section after losing three straight to Division I teams.

    Read More

    Upcoming opponent North Carolina stayed in the receiving votes section, sliding from No. 29 to No. 35, while Marquette moved down from No. 32 to No. 34. Both of those teams will play UCLA in December after the Bruins get early Pac-12 play started this week.

    The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

    1. Duke, 7-0 (55 first-place votes)
    2. Purdue, 6-0 (6)
    3. Gonzaga, 6-1
    4. Baylor, 7-0
    5. UCLA, 5-1
    6. Villanova, 4-2
    7. Texas, 4-1
    8. Kansas, 5-1
    9. Kentucky, 5-1
    10. Arkansas, 6-0
    11. Arizona, 6-0
    12. BYU, 6-0
    13. Tennessee, 4-1
    14. Florida, 6-0
    15. Houston, 5-1
    16. Alabama, 6-1
    17. UConn, 6-1
    18. Memphis, 5-1
    19. Iowa State, 6-1
    20. USC, 6-0
    21. Auburn, 5-1
    22. Michigan State, 5-2
    23. Wisconsin, 5-1
    24. Michigan, 4-2
    25. Seton Hall, 5-1

    Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_17214155
    Men's Basketball

    Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Takes a Tumble, Remains in Top 5

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_16784561
    Football

    UCLA Football Linebacker Myles Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17247481
    Football

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Postgame Takeaways

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17246928
    Football

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 13 vs. Cal

    20 hours ago
    IMG_6340
    Women's Basketball

    UCLA Women's Basketball Avoids Last-Place Finish, Holds Off St. John's

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17247477
    Football

    Week 14 AP Poll: UCLA's Win Streak Doesn't Lead to Any Votes

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17247469
    Football

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Social Media Reactions to Another Runaway Victory For the Bruins

    Nov 28, 2021
    IMG_2564
    Football

    WATCH: Greg Dulcich, Jordan Genmark Heath on UCLA Beating Cal, Hot November

    Nov 28, 2021