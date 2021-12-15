UCLA Men's Basketball Coach Mick Cronin in COVID-19 Protocols, Will Not Coach Against Alabama State

UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin will not be available for the team's Wednesday night game versus Alabama State as a result of COVID-19 protocols, the team has announced. Associate head coach Darren Savino will coach the Bruins against the Hornets.

After going through the entirety of the 2020-2021 campaign without having issues with COVID-19, it took one month for UCLA's latest season to get impacted by the virus. The Bruins did have multiple games delayed or canceled last year, but those were at the fault of Oregon, Long Beach State and the Pac-12 referees.

UCLA had a game scheduled for Dec. 5 canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Washington program, and the Huskies ultimately forfeited that matchup after the programs were unable to find a mutually agreeable makeup date. As or Wednesday afternoon, the game against Alabama State is still on the slate for an 8 p.m. tipoff at Pauley Pavilion, so canceling or forfeiting the contest is not currently on the table.

According to a report from Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, all of the Bruins' non-injured players will be active Wednesday.

Cronin spoke on COVID-19's continued impact on college basketball after his team's win over Colorado on Dec. 1, when reports were first coming out about Washington's game against UCLA possibly getting called off.

"When it comes to the COVID stuff, pray everybody's OK, hope it just doesn't become a massive problem," said coach Mick Cronin. "It's tough."

Cronin recognized the problem was bigger than just college basketball – and bigger than sports, ultimately – but he pointed towards the deteriorating situation in the pros as another example of why players, coaches, fans and spectators needed to get vaccinated and help put an end to the pandemic.

"It seems to be becoming a problem – I've seen a lot of NBA guys dealing with it," Cronin said. "It's unfortunate, we all need to be careful – everybody get their extra shot, do everything you can."

After playing Alabama State, UCLA has a game scheduled for Saturday against North Carolina in Las Vegas. Cronin's status for that game has yet to be determined.

Cronin missed 25 games of the 2014-2015 season with Cincinnati as a result of an aneurysm, during which Larry Davis served as the interim head coach and Savino moved up to interim associate head coach. In this instance, Savino will become the temporary head coach and lead the Bruins for as long as Cronin is unavailable, starting with the home game against the Hornets.

